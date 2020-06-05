After Defunding the Police, Nationalize Their Benefits

The staggering excess of the New York Police Department, the largest municipal police force in the country, is hard to hide at this point. The NYPD commands 36,000 officers, a bloated budget of nearly $6 billion that the mayor all but refuses to touch, and a reserve of military-grade equipment collected in the name of anti-terrorism, including machine guns and armored vehicles. Since last Friday, the police have met ongoing protests in New York over police violence and the murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd with grotesque displays of might, including near-constant air surveillance and ranks of officers in state-of-the-art riot gear assaulting protesters in the streets. On Wednesday, the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board said it had received more reports of police misconduct in the previous five days than it had in all of April.

The expanse of shields, riot batons, and ballistic vests routinely dispatched to contain civilian demonstrators is even more bleak in light of the dire shortages—of supplies, money, and basic necessities—that other workers have had to endure during the pandemic. Barely a month ago, health care professionals and other essential workers were still pleading for enough masks and other personal protective equipment. In March, as the coronavirus death toll spiked and hospitals feared they would run short of ventilators, some staffers at Mount Sinai West wore garbage bags in the absence of proper garments. The NYPD, on the other hand, has a $10 million high-tech surveillance helicopter.

Beneath the obscene spectacle of roided-out weaponry is a different, more mundane kind of resourcing that nevertheless also demonstrates the fundamentally antisocial priorities of capitalist allocation. New York police continue to have some of the best employer benefits in America, including those unheard of in almost every other sector since perhaps the postwar era. Last year, the average annual income of police in the New York metro area was a little over $83,000—nothing approaching robber baron money, of course, but far above what EMTs ($45,420), nursing assistants ($38,250), childcare workers ($30,060), or teacher’s aides ($34,380) make. Like other public employees, the police have excellent health insurance with “no deductibles, copays, or premiums”—the goal, to a word, of Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan. NYPD officers also receive unlimited sick leave with full pay and a famously generous pension, deliverable after 22 years of service, which means that a cop could potentially retire around age 42 with a pension worth $1.75 million, according to the NYPD’s recruitment materials. (That’s incidentally a little over what personal finance experts recommend people have saved by the time of retirement; the vast majority of civilians, as you can probably guess, fall short.) Finally, that compensation (and far more) is safeguarded by a union so powerful that it regularly bullies city officials with impunity and sneers at public demands for accountability in the wake of officer misconduct, violence, and killing.

The point, though, isn’t that we should think of the living wage, health insurance, pension, paid leave, and union muscle offered by the NYPD as extravagant luxuries. Rather, they’re the exact building blocks of a decent life that have been kicked out from most other American workers precisely while police departments across the nation have swelled. As we’re being asked to imagine a future free from cops, a parallel demand presents itself: to use the money gained from defunding the police to build a future in which cop-style benefits are the standard for all.