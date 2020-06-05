After Defunding the Police, Nationalize Their Benefits

Beneath the obscene spectacle of roided-out weaponry is a different, more mundane kind of resourcing that nevertheless also demonstrates the fundamentally antisocial priorities of capitalist allocation. New York police continue to have some of the best employer benefits in America, including those unheard of in almost every other sector since perhaps the postwar era. Last year, the average annual income of police in the New York metro area was a little over $83,000—nothing approaching robber baron money, of course, but far above what EMTs ($45,420), nursing assistants ($38,250), childcare workers ($30,060), or teacher’s aides ($34,380) make. Like other public employees, the police have excellent health insurance with “no deductibles, copays, or premiums”—the goal, to a word, of Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan. NYPD officers also receive unlimited sick leave with full pay and a famously generous pension, deliverable after 22 years of service, which means that a cop could potentially retire around age 42 with a pension worth $1.75 million, according to the NYPD’s recruitment materials. (That’s incidentally a little over what personal finance experts recommend people have saved by the time of retirement; the vast majority of civilians, as you can probably guess, fall short.) Finally, that compensation (and far more) is safeguarded by a union so powerful that it regularly bullies city officials with impunity and sneers at public demands for accountability in the wake of officer misconduct, violence, and killing.

The point, though, isn’t that we should think of the living wage, health insurance, pension, paid leave, and union muscle offered by the NYPD as extravagant luxuries. Rather, they’re the exact building blocks of a decent life that have been kicked out from most other American workers precisely while police departments across the nation have swelled. As we’re being asked to imagine a future free from cops, a parallel demand presents itself: to use the money gained from defunding the police to build a future in which cop-style benefits are the standard for all.

The lopsided funding of police departments at the expense of all else has given rise to the kind of inequality that, in turn, produces crises such as homelessness and the opioid epidemic—to which state and local governments typically respond with yet more policing. It’s a venomous snake that continually eats its own tail. “The police department and the corrections department are always hiring and community centers aren’t,” Alex Vitale, author of The End of Policing, told The Nation this week. “And when they do hire, it’s at half the salary and half the benefits. So this budget battle is about getting cities to reprioritize how they deal with the very real needs of the most disadvantaged communities that are subjected to the most intensive policing.”