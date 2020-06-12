Book Publishing’s Next Battle: Conservative Authors

Before 2024—or, god forbid, 2028—Tom Cotton will almost certainly publish a book. The Arkansas senator’s first book—Sacred Duty, published by HarperCollins’s William Morrow imprint in 2019—was a portrait of the Old Guard, which serves in Arlington National Cemetery. Cotton was a member of the Old Guard in between tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the book was, despite his hard-right politics, apolitical. The point was to underline his bona fides: Other U.S. senators may claim to support the troops, but here is a man who was a troop himself (who also really supports the troops).

Cotton’s next book will almost certainly be of another cursed genre: the campaign book. It is no secret that Cotton is eyeing the White House, and he appears to be well-positioned as Donald Trump’s successor. A second Cotton book will undoubtedly advocate for restrictions on immigration, argue that Big Tech companies are biased against conservatives, and play up Cotton’s insistence that American troops be brought in to shut down violent protesters angered by George Floyd’s death, as well as the subsequent controversy his position caused at The New York Times.



The publishing landscape in 2024, however, may look rather different. A large, long overdue reckoning is afoot in the industry. On Monday, thousands of workers conducted a work stoppage—an unprecedented action in an industry with little union representation—in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in protest of publishing’s staggering lack of diversity, both in terms of the industry’s workforce and the types of books it publishes. Meanwhile, #PublishingPaidMe, a hashtag with hundreds of entries, has drawn attention to the low advances paid out to writers, particularly women and writers of color.



These have been issues for a long time—Lee & Low has been releasing figures that showcase the industry’s lack of diversity for years—but major publishers, including three of the Big Five, have made commitments that suggest something might actually change. And increased scrutiny is now being paid not just to what publishers aren’t publishing, but to what they are: Namely, the conservative bestsellers that have been cash cows for years.

