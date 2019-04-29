Book Publishers Have a Trump Problem

It’s no surprise that these publishers spent sleepless nights pushing the report to print—a very complicated experience, given its numerous redactions and other typesetting oddities. Shortly after the report was released, these three editions held the top-three places on Amazon’s sales rankings; all three stayed in the top ten for the next week, with Scribner’s edition holding its own against Michelle Obama’s historic bestseller Becoming. These three editions are also continuing to do well against an increasingly crowded field of cobbled-together self-published editions—including one by special counsel target and nonsensical plot point Carter Page. Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook juggernaut, raced to record a 19-hour audiobook of the report, which was released for free (possibly because no one could possibly want to listen to a 19-hour, redaction-laden government document) last Monday. Demand was so high for bound editions of the report that some independent bookstores began printing and selling their own copies hours after its release.



That several publishers were racing to publish—and sell, at a price between $7.99 and $14.99—a report that is publicly available for free says a great deal about book publishing in the Trump era. Yes, the trends were already there, but the current president has accelerated things. For publishers in 2019, in an industry increasingly dominated by quick and easy cash grabs, Donald Trump is where the money is.

Initially, book publishers, like the rest of the media, were slow to take Trump seriously. Given the typically long lead times for writing and publishing books—several months, if not years—many assumed that he would be yesterday’s news by the time their biographies and exposés were released. In 2016, David Cay Johnston’s The Making of Donald Trump—published by Melville House after the big houses shrugged it off—and the Post’s Trump Revealed (published by Scribner) were bestsellers, but sales of both paled in comparison to books that approached Trump’s support more tangentially. J. D. Vance’s enormously flawed Hillbilly Elegy was the year’s breakout hit, thanks in large part to being embraced by the establishment class as an explainer for Trump’s diehard base.