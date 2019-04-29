Book Publishers Have a Trump Problem

On one level, publishers are doing what everyone else in the news media has done for the past two years. Trump’s ability to sow constant chaos and shift attention toward himself is unparalleled. With so much attention being focused on the Trump administration, publishers have little choice but to follow his lead. But the shift toward Trump—and, in many cases, away from other subjects—is also the result of a number of factors.



Trump books are indeed published because that’s what people are buying, but there are other factors at play. There has been growing pressure on publishers to churn out bestsellers since Barnes & Noble’s emergence as an independent bookstore slayer in the 1980s. While Amazon likes to sell itself as a flat marketplace—the everything store, where you can buy any book (and anything) you could possibly want—it has also been putting significant pressure on publishers to focus on mega bestsellers in recent years. The corporate “Big 5” publishers that dominate the industry, moreover, need those bestsellers because, as publishing industry veteran Mike Shatzkin told me in 2015, they “have big overheads: they have warehouses, they have large staffs. They need volume to move through the system.”

At the same time, it’s never been harder for books to become bestsellers. Over the last few years, publishers have deservedly griped over how hard it has become for books, particularly by unknown or relatively unknown authors to gain exposure. In the post–Daily Show, post–Oprah Winfrey recommending a book nearly every month environment, there is no one television show that can guarantee a huge bump in sales. Reviews in newspapers and magazines have been declining for years. Despite an independent bookstore resurgence, there has still been a decline in physical bookstores, minimizing people’s opportunity to discover books by browsing. The safest way forward is to publish known quantities by authors with an existing fanbase.

Fiction, in particular, has suffered in this environment, with sales down nearly 20 percent since 2013. Without Oprah (and, to a lesser extent, Jon Stewart), and with publishers increasingly unlikely to make the expensive multi-book investments often needed to turn young authors into household names, the big houses are looking more and more to books that can easily generate media interest. No one, of course, generates more media interest than Trump.



The result, however, is an industry addicted to the quick Trump fix—and an industry that is rapidly moving away from one of its seminal strengths. The point of nonfiction books is to offer something that you can’t get on television—or the internet. The long lead times and production work that go into book publishing are meant to allow for added value and perspective. What we’re getting now, however, more often than not, are books that are essentially pricier, glossier versions of stuff we already get day in and day out, in an endless stream, on cable news and on social media. The publication of the Mueller report is, to some extent, the apex of this trend: an officially free report, repackaged and sold for $15. This is not much different than the majority of the Trump content being sold for twice that amount.



This is not to say that Trump hasn’t been a welcome all-you-can-eat sundae bar for cash-strapped publishers in a time when they need a sugar daddy. It’s just a pity that the money they’ll bring in will only pay for more books about Donald Trump.