One Quick Trick for Curbing the Fossil Fuel Industry’s Political Influence

Nationalization could also be pretty cheap as compared to the tens of billions of dollars polluters receive each year and the trillions already spent in 2020 on coronavirus relief. As Skandier, Paul, and Renzy note in the report, “While a few years ago taking over just the top 25 oil, gas, and coal companies would have required over $1.15 trillion, today a takeover could cost just $550–$700 billion (or half of that if the Fed were to acquire only majority control—51 percent—of companies).”

Calls for climate action—whether in the form of more regulation on polluters or to build out renewable energy—have tended to sidestep the oil-drenched elephant in the room: that as it lobbies for bailouts and ever-more-generous subsidies, the fossil fuel industry will try and quash anything called climate policy with its virtually unlimited stores of cash. The traditional response to this from Democratic lawmakers has been to temper emissions reductions proposals so that they can pass muster with the GOP politicians on whom oil, coal, and gas companies rely to look out for their interests. Even if it were possible to radically decarbonize the economy while preserving the business model of the world’s biggest polluters, there’s no good reason to suspect they’d go along with it.



The relatively modest and deeply flawed cap-and-measure Democrats attempted to pass through Congress in 2009 was predicated on support from some segments of the fossil fuel industry. When it was convenient and already scant Republican support started to wane, polluters’ emissaries dipped out of the grand green-corporate coalition which had been pushing the bill, the U.S. Climate Action Partnership (USCAP). Moreover, companies like BP and ConocoPhilips, which had been involved in USCAP, had all the while been paying into powerful trade associations like the American Petroleum Institute and National Association of Manufacturers, who were trying to crush it. For industry, it was a win-win: If a bill did pass, it’d be sufficiently watered down, exempting them from a wide range of regulations. Better yet, it might not pass at all and talk of climate action would go away for a few years as Democrats lost interest. The latter is exactly what happened, and fossil fuel companies have doubled down on spending since. In the last three election cycles, Skandier, Paul, and Renzy note—2014, 2016, and 2018—the oil and gas industry has made $254 million worth of campaign contributions. Just in 2019, it spent $125 million lobbying members of Congress.



Those who propose nationalizing the industry point out that the fossil fuel industry’s leaders are not some fair-weather negotiating partner to be swayed by facts and reason, and shouldn’t be treated as such. Their years spent funding climate denial, despite knowing the profound risks posed by rising temperatures, delaying timely action on the issue, and continued commitment to a business model premised on exploiting coal, oil and gas for decades to come, all make them the main obstacle to averting catastrophic levels of warming. Of course, nationalization won’t flip a switch and make Republicans start voting for bold climate policy and environmental justice measures; plenty of other polluting interests—including Koch Industries—will pay them not to. But it can stop the flow of dollars from the likes of Exxon and Chevron to Capitol Hill, making more and better climate policy more likely.