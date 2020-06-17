Trump Is Losing His Hold on the Senior Vote

America’s upper governmental reaches are remarkably old—older, in fact than the much-mocked Soviet Politburo at the time of Leonid Brezhnev’s death, when its median age was a comparatively sprightly 71. There are a variety of reasons for this, including the aging of the Baby Boom and great health strides in recent decades for the over-70 set. But the real determining factor, I think, is that the voting population is very, very old. In 2016, voters age 65 and older represented only 15 percent of the electorate but accounted for nearly 30 percent of all ballots cast, thanks to their 71 percent turnout. In 2020, this cohort will represent nearly one-quarter of the electorate—and consequently could account for one-third or more of all ballots.



Older voters were once a reliably Democratic constituency, thanks in large part to their reliance on Medicare and Social Security. But during the past couple of decades, they’ve leaned Republican, and in 2016 they were a key Trump constituency. Fifty-two percent of voters aged 65 and older (and 58 percent of whites aged 65 and older) went for Trump in 2016, according to exit polls, even as Trump lost voters aged 18–44. As a bastion of the fabled Trump base, the elderly vote ranks up there with the evangelical vote and the white blue-collar vote.



But bases can become shaky, and Trump’s support among the over-65 set is now very wobbly indeed. Most national polls show Trump’s backing in this demographic is falling, and some show him losing this group outright to Joe Biden. For example, a CNN poll conducted June 2 to 5 showed Biden beating Trump among voters aged 65 and older by 51 to 47 percent (and had Biden beating Trump by 14 points). The slippage is especially pronounced among older women, who divided about equally in 2016 between Trump and Hillary Clinton but favored Biden in a May 20 Quinnipiac poll by 22 points.

