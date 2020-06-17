Trump Is Losing His Hold on the Senior Vote

If you had any doubt that America is a gerontocracy, consider that we’ve been talking for three days now about the president’s uncertain gait as he descended a ramp at West Point on Saturday. On the following day, Donald Trump turned 74—making him one year older than Ronald Reagan when, in the recollection of his son Ron, Jr., he appeared “lost and bewildered” during a 1984 re-election debate with Walter Mondale. (Reagan nonetheless went on to win a second term, during which he displayed more visible signs of mental deterioration.)

In 2020, as in 1984, cognitive function will likely play no decisive role in our presidential balloting. That’s not, mind you, because Trump is a shoo-in for re-election (at the moment he seems poised for defeat). Instead, it’s because Trump’s opponent Joe Biden will be 78 on inauguration day next year--and he’s a little unsteady himself (as Trump never tires of suggesting in a barrage of Twitter asides about “sleepy Joe”).



America’s upper governmental reaches are remarkably old—older, in fact than the much-mocked Soviet Politburo at the time of Leonid Brezhnev’s death, when its median age was a comparatively sprightly 71. There are a variety of reasons for this, including the aging of the Baby Boom and great health strides in recent decades for the over-70 set. But the real determining factor, I think, is that the voting population is very, very old. In 2016, voters age 65 and older represented only 15 percent of the electorate but accounted for nearly 30 percent of all ballots cast, thanks to their 71 percent turnout. In 2020 this cohort will represent nearly one-quarter of the electorate--and consequently could account for one third or more of all ballots.



Older voters were once a reliably Democratic constituency, thanks in large part to their reliance on Medicare and Social Security. But during the past couple of decades they’ve leaned Republican, and in 2016 they were a key Trump constituency. Fifty-two percent of voters aged 65 and older (and 58 percent of whites aged 65 and older) went for Trump in 2016, according to exit polls, even as Trump lost voters aged 18-44. As a bastion of the fabled Trump base, the elderly vote ranks up there with the evangelical vote and the white blue-collar vote.

