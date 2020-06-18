John Bolton: American Coward

Suppress any gratitude you might feel towards Bolton for bringing these misdeeds to light. Any of this would have been nice to know last fall when it could have actually affected the impeachment proceedings—a choice that Bolton consciously refused to make. “Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did. They had a lot to lose and showed real courage,” California Representative Adam Schiff, who led the House’s impeachment probe, said on Wednesday night. “When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot.”

Would his testimony have changed the outcome of Trump’s impeachment trial? The Republican senators’ behavior suggests that it might not have. And if the legal battle over a subpoena had delayed the process for more than five weeks, Trump’s Senate trial likely would’ve been suspended in mid-March because of the pandemic. Keeping one hundred senators and the chief justice in the same room for twelve hours each day would have been untenable. None of that absolves Bolton for his self-serving inaction at the time, however. As I noted in January, he chose the path of Trumpian grifting over doing the right thing or even simply staying quiet.

For those who enjoy schadenfreude, Bolton’s current legal situation should be a goldmine. The Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against him on Tuesday night for breach of contract and disclosing classified information in the book. In its filing, the Justice Department claims that the National Security Council “has determined that information in the manuscript is classified at the Confidential, Secret, and Top Secret levels,” and that its publication would “reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage, to the national security of the United States.” One of the remedies they seek is the seizure of any profits from Bolton’s book, thereby preventing him from cashing in on his grift.

Bolton, like many government officials, is bound by a confidentiality agreement he signed when he took his former position as national security adviser. Trump is zealous about using non-disclosure agreements to ensure silence among his subordinates. At the same time, the agreement signed by Bolton is fairly typical for federal employees who work with classified or sensitive information. The agreements do not forbid Bolton or other employees from writing about their experiences in general. However, they do generally require books and manuscripts to be submitted to the government for “pre-publication review” to ensure that nothing secret is disclosed.