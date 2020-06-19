Your Road Trip Is Not More Important Than Indian Country

In an article published last week by The Wall Street Journal, novelist and reporter Mark Childress wrote that he wanted to spend time traveling to “the parts of the country where nobody is.” Documenting his pandemic roadtrip, Childress wrote that he “felt the pandemic lifting up as the civilization thinned out.”

Having altered virtually everything else about American life, the coronavirus is now having it’s way with our summer vacation plans. While demand for air travel is seeing a “slow but steady” uptick, airlines are still expecting to only service a fraction of flights compared to normal summer rates. For many people, a road trip is the next best option; naturally, America’s national parks will climb to the top of many lists as prime destinations for a socially distant getaway. Should this include you, allow me to make two simple requests: Remember that “the parts of the country where nobody is,” were built atop broken treaties and Native blood. And respect the fact that Indian Country is still here.

Prior to European colonization, most of the public spaces now overseen by the National Parks Service and the National Forest Service were not free of human contact. The national parks system in the United States, much like the country itself, was created by the federal government’s violent removal of Indigenous nations and communities—nations and communities that are still here. As Montana attorney Isaac Kantor wrote in a 2007 paper reflecting on his visit to Glacier National Park—land long used and inhabited by the now-neighboring Blackfeet Nation—these spaces, “are built upon an illusion. They seem to offer us a rare chance to experience the continent as it was, to set eyes on a vista unspoiled by human activity. This uninhabited nature is a recent construction.”

Upon the creation of the first national park, Yellowstone, in 1872, the lands still belonged to the Crow, Shoshone, Bannock, and Tukudeka peoples, among others, per Kantor. Within seven years of Yellowstone’s creation, the federal government forcibly removed all those inhabiting the new park’s borders, as the tribes frightened the white tourists who came to vacation on their homelands. America did not stop at land theft. As Native people were erased from the public eye through forced assimilation efforts in the 20th Century—another organized effort to steal all remaining Native land—the national parks began to use Indigenous people, not just their land, as a draw for visitors.

