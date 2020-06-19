Your Road Trip Is Not More Important Than Indian Country

Prior to European colonization, most of the public spaces now overseen by the National Parks Service and the National Forest Service were not free of human contact. The national parks system in the United States, much like the country itself, was created by the federal government’s violent removal of Indigenous nations and communities—nations and communities that are still here. As Montana attorney Isaac Kantor wrote in a 2007 paper reflecting on his visit to Glacier National Park—land long used and inhabited by the now-neighboring Blackfeet Nation—these spaces “are built upon an illusion. They seem to offer us a rare chance to experience the continent as it was, to set eyes on a vista unspoiled by human activity. This uninhabited nature is a recent construction.”

Upon the creation of the first national park, Yellowstone, in 1872, the lands still belonged to the Crow, Shoshone, Bannock, and Tukudeka peoples, among others, per Kantor. Within seven years of Yellowstone’s creation, the federal government forcibly removed all those inhabiting the new park’s borders, as the tribes frightened the white tourists who came to vacation in their homelands. America did not stop at land theft. As Native people were erased from the public eye through forced assimilation efforts in the twentieth century—another organized effort to steal all remaining Native land—the national parks began to use Indigenous people, not just their land, as a draw for visitors.



As recently as 30 years ago, American tourists could go to Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado and gawk in awe at the bodily remains of people hailing from 24 tribal nations. The park’s museum openly displayed their bones until 1990, when Congress passed the Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act. The legislation sought to return the remains of Indigenous people to their tribes so they could be respectfully honored by their ancestors. The law was no swift remedy: Native skeletons and artifacts from Mesa Verde that were stolen and displayed by the U.S. government are still being returned for reburial to this day.