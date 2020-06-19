Where Do Black Journalists Go From Here?

Talking about the whiteness of the media isn’t anything new, but this time feels different. Earlier this month, Black New York Times staffers organized a public campaign to denounce a racist op-ed calling for the use of military force against protesters. The following week, staff at Bon Appétit led calls for the resignation of the magazine’s white editor-in-chief after a photo of him in brownface recirculated online, which incited an industry-wide reckoning over the treatment of Black people and non-Black people of color in food media. Before that, management at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette barred two Black journalists from covering protests against racist police violence—alleging they could not do so “fairly”—which sent the staff union and local advertisers into shared rebellion against the paper. The list of parallel insurgencies from the last few weeks could go on: The Los Angeles Times. Vogue. The Washington Post. Refinery 29. The Philadelphia Inquirer. This cycle of upheaval only exacerbated the already-existing calls from Black journalists for a new media landscape. After being hit hard by Covid-19 media layoffs, leading the reporting on racial disparities among coronavirus cases, enduring abuse from both police and publications while covering the George Floyd uprisings, and suffering the seemingly constant discrimination of white newsrooms, Black journalists are tired. To be a working Black journalist is to live in a perpetual state of exhaustion.

The data here is by now familiar: A 2018 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 77 percent of newsroom employees are white and just 7 percent are Black. This is pathetic, but tracks when you consider the severe barriers to breaking into journalism faced by Black media workers and the obstacles to advancement once in the door. Black journalists are less likely to find full-time jobs than their white counterparts. (And the internships that usually lead to full-time positions aren’t always accessible to Black journalists—many may not have the means to do unpaid or stipended work, or the housing resources to spend a summer interning in New York or Washington, D.C.) According to a 2019 survey from the American Society of News Editors, people of color make up only 18.8 percent of newsroom managers at print, digital, and online-only publications. (The New Republic, like other magazines, has also been a historically white institution.) The result of this isn’t only slighted journalists, but the nation’s diverse public goes underserved.

“It’s gonna come either smoothly or by force,” Danielle Kwateng, Teen Vogue’s entertainment and culture director, told The New Republic. “People stepping down and the movement are the force. But I would hope that, for longevity, boards and different groups in higher positions of power critically think about: What do we need to make this newsroom balanced? What do we need to tell authentic stories? And who are the people that should be behind the pen?”

Black journalists are demanding industry support, institutional change, and investment—rather than white editors clamoring to find a Black freelancer when police brutality is in the headlines. But far from being new, this industry-wide revolt echoes demands made by members of the Black press since at least 1827, and is an extension of the overall fight for Black liberation in the United States. Even as publications sharpen their diversity policies and unions work to support underrepresented media workers, meaningful change has been slow to come if at all. In response, Black journalists have also turned to launching their own publications, starting newsletters, and trading in draining staff jobs for the uncertainty of freelance work. While we’ve seen versions of all of this before—urgent calls for justice in our newsrooms, alternative models to mainstream press—today’s rebellion feels like a breaking point. Or at least it should. But where do Black journalists go from here?