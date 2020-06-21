Trump Is Terrorizing America

Like much of the Tulsa speech, these were not accidental Trump improvisations but the fruit of political research by the campaign. Perhaps sensing Biden’s underlying personal popularity, Trump has consistently pretended that his real opponents in November are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, both of whom he denounced at length on Saturday night. In a particularly ugly interlude, Trump claimed that Omar wants to turn America into a replica of “the country from where she came. Somalia—no government, no safety, no police, no nothing.” Trump certainly reflected the Know Nothing part of that equation.

It is tempting to find a larger message about Trump’s waning popularity with the GOP base in the meager turnout in Tulsa. According to the city’s fire marshal, fewer than one-third of the 19,000 seats in the BOK arena were filled. But it is hard to know whether the seats were empty because of virus fears, teenagers mischievously signing up on TikTok, or just the sensible calculation that there are better things to do on a Saturday night in Tulsa, even in the midst of a pandemic.

A far more valid test of the president’s in-person appeal will be his slated Tuesday speech to a Students for Trump rally in Phoenix, since Arizona, unlike Oklahoma, is up for grabs in November. Even there, though, Trump’s passion for personal acclaim will collide with the realities of the virus. Arizona is the site of perhaps the worst current Covid-19 outbreak in the country, with a nearly 50 percent rise in cases over the past week.