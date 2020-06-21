Trump Is Terrorizing America

It is one of the oldest divisions of labor in politics. The presidential candidate points with pride at the past and waxes inspirational about the future. The running mate, in contrast, plays partisan attack dog, depicting the rival candidate as the moral equivalent of Vlad the Impaler.

Richard Nixon in 1952 served as the model for this style of VP guttersnipe politics, describing Democratic nominee Adlai Stevenson as a graduate of the “cowardly college of Communist containment.” In 1976, Bob Dole, playing second banana to Jerry Ford, decried “the Democrat wars” of the twentieth century. And then, of course, along came Sarah Palin in 2008.

For all his lapdog loyalty and religiously inspired right-wing beliefs, Mike Pence was the speaker who took the higher road at the campaign launch on Saturday night. Pence, in a warm-up speech that even Fox News didn’t carry, at least said to the almost totally white Oklahoma audience, “There is no excuse for what happened to George Floyd.” Pence promptly added, “But there is also no excuse for the rioting, looting, and destruction of property that followed.”

The lasting message from Donald Trump’s Saturday night death-defying, empty-seated Tulsa talkathon is that somebody else will have to keep hope alive. Trump has only one reelection theme: fear. Or what Franklin Roosevelt, in the depths of another economic Depression, called, “nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror.”