Neil Gorsuch Just Upended the Conservative Legal Project

But Gorsuch argued that the majority’s conclusion sprang naturally from the law’s plain text. It is functionally impossible, he argued, for employers to discriminate against gay or transgender employees without making judgments about them based on their sex. He posed a hypothetical involving two identical employees, one male and one female, who are both attracted to men. “If the employer fires the male employee for no reason other than the fact he is attracted to men, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague,” he explained. Gorsuch applied the same logic for transgender employees: “If the employer retains an otherwise identical employee who was identified as female at birth, the employer intentionally penalizes a person identified as male at birth for traits or actions that it tolerates in an employee identified as female at birth.” In both circumstances, an employee’s sex “plays an unmistakable and impermissible role” in their firing.

Gorsuch also turned the implicit accusations of heresy back against his colleagues. In his own dissent, Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued that neither Title VII’s authors in 1964 nor Congress itself since then had suggested that the provision’s ban on sex discrimination also applied to sexual orientation and gender identity. “For several decades, Congress has considered numerous bills to prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation,” he wrote. “[Although] Congress has come close, it has not yet shouldered a bill over the legislative finish line. In the face of the unsuccessful legislative efforts (so far) to prohibit sexual orientation discrimination, judges may not rewrite the law simply because of their own policy views.”

In response, Gorsuch suggested that his colleagues were relying upon legislative history to bypass the law’s plain meaning, an approach that Scalia famously spent decades crusading against. “Rather than suggesting that the statutory language bears some other meaning, the employers and dissents merely suggest that, because few in 1964 expected today’s result, we should not dare to admit that it follows ineluctably from the statutory text,” Gorsuch responded. “When a new application emerges that is both unexpected and important, they would seemingly have us merely point out the question, refer the subject back to Congress, and decline to enforce the plain terms of the law in the meantime.” This approach, Gorsuch concluded, was incompatible with their obligation to interpret and apply the law as it’s written.