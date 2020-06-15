Neil Gorsuch Just Upended the Conservative Legal Project

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids employers from discriminating against workers on multiple grounds, including their sex. On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that the sex-discrimination provision also protects gay, lesbian, and transgender Americans in the workplace nationwide. The landmark ruling is matched only by Obergefell v. Hodges as a victory for LGBT rights at the nation’s highest court.

“The statute’s message for our cases is equally simple and momentous: An individual’s homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court in a 6-3 ruling. “That’s because it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex.” Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices joined the opinion.

Beyond its practical implications for millions of Americans, the ruling is a bracing defeat for social conservatives, the Trump administration, and the conservative legal movement. Legal conservatives have long justified their support for Trump by citing his success at placing like-minded jurists on the federal bench, with Gorsuch as the foremost example of their victory. Monday’s ruling suggests that the reliably conservative Supreme Court majority sought for so long by right-wing legal activists may not be quite as reliable as it seems—and that their moral and ethical sacrifices to pursue it may have been in vain.

The court’s decision came in three intertwined cases. One of the two cases on sexual orientation, Bostock v. Clayton County, involved Gerald Bostock, a county child-welfare advocate in Georgia who was fired after his coworkers learned that he played for a local gay softball league. The other case, Altitude Express v. Zarda, involved Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor in New York who was fired a few days after he told two customers that he was gay. (Zarda died in a skydiving accident during litigation, but his estate continued it on his behalf.)