Bill Barr Forgot How to Be an Attorney General

All of this was the prelude, however, to Barr’s latest stunt: the attempted dismissal of Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, on Friday night. Barr’s attempt to appoint a new U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York ultimately proved to be a fumbling, self-defeating bit of double-dealing. If Barr wanted to draw more attention to his legacy of misrule, then he succeeded. If he thought he might create an advantage for the president—or himself—it was a miscalculation.

Berman began serving as the SDNY’s acting chief in January 2018. Three months later, federal judges in the Southern District’s courts used a provision in federal law to keep Berman in the position until the Senate confirmed a successor. Like most U.S. attorneys in what’s often referred to in legal circles as the “Sovereign District of New York,” Berman immediately became one of the highest-profile prosecutors in America. Trump had interviewed him for the post after removing Preet Bharara in 2017, though he never nominated Berman—or anyone else, for that matter—to take over the job full time.

That made it all the more surprising when Barr announced on Friday night that Berman would be leaving his post in July and that Jay Clayton, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, would be nominated to replace him. Barr also announced that he would supplant the existing deputy U.S. attorney in Manhattan and assign Craig Carpenito, the current U.S. attorney for New Jersey, to take over SDNY until Clayton could be confirmed by the Senate. The announcement followed a string of other high-profile departures at the Justice Department, including Solicitor General Noel Francisco and the heads of the department’s Civil Division and Criminal Division.