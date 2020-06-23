Bill Barr Forgot How to Be an Attorney General

Attorney General Bill Barr had already left few doubts about his commitment—or lack thereof—to the American rule of law before this month, having spent the past year carving out a role as President Donald Trump’s long-sought wartime consigliere. In that capacity, Barr has misled the public about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, undermined the prosecutions of presidential allies like Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, and launched investigations that sought to validate Trumpworld conspiracy theories.

For all his previous moves, however, it will likely be June of 2020 that defines Barr’s life in public service. As protests and riots over the death of George Floyd spread across the nation, he publicly blamed Antifa and other left-wing groups for most of the violence even as federal prosecutors brought charges against multiple right-wing militants who sought to provoke a civil war. He made baseless claims about the legitimacy of mail-in voting, elevating falsehoods spread by Trump and conservative media outlets. He even personally oversaw the crackdown on protesters in Washington, D.C., wielding the nation’s federal law-enforcement agencies like a personal army of sorts.

All of this was the prelude however, to Barr’s latest stunt: The attempted dismissal of Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, on Friday night. Barr’s attempt to appoint a new U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York ultimately proved to be a fumbling, self-defeating bit of double-dealing. If Barr wanted to draw more attention to his legacy of misrule, then he succeeded. If he thought he might create an advantage for the president—or himself—it was a miscalculation.

Berman began serving as the SDNY’s acting chief in January 2018. Three months later, federal judges in the Southern District’s courts used a provision in federal law to keep Berman in the position until the Senate confirmed a successor. Like most U.S. attorneys in what’s often referred to in legal circles as the “Sovereign District of New York,” Berman immediately became one of the highest-profile prosecutors in America. Trump had interviewed him for the post after removing Preet Bharara in 2017, though he never nominated him—or anyone else, for that matter—to take over the job full time.