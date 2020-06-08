Bill Barr’s Invisible Crusade

It’s a steep drop to go from critiquing utopian schemes of human perfectibility to lazy millennials who won’t get off their couch. But the same intellectual pivot drives today’s religious right: a sanctification of laissez-faire capitalism in the name of the one true Christian faith. Appeals to religious authority in this context often flitter between spiritual transcendence and crude worldly functionalism. So as he moved into a litany of political prescriptions for a better civic-spiritual order, Barr subtly downgraded what might be called the vertical dimension of faith in favor of horizontal power aimed at curbing the reach of religion’s worldly foes. He defended religion as a stabilizing force in society under siege by intemperate radicals. He counseled decentralization of government power as an “essential check on despotism” in the religious and political spheres alike. The “destruction of federalism” by mandating one-size-fits-all rules on abortion, he argued, is “another source of the extreme discontent in our contemporary political life.” And he decried the secular mainstream press—another force that’s grown too ideological, and too top-heavy, to act “as a breakwater for the tyranny of the majority.”

Both sides in the culture wars often ascribe the most extreme-sounding motivations to their adversaries. So in a public discourse littered with charges of crypto-fascism or allegiance to a “culture of death,” it may not seem all that incendiary for Barr to claim that his main antagonists are would-be tyrants. But such a charge is far more troubling when it comes from someone obligated to uphold and defend the American constitutional order, which theoretically protects adherents of any faith—or none at all. What’s more, the body of theologically informed principles that animate Barr’s worldview tends, on balance, to dismiss most basic precepts of democratic governance as untrustworthy power grabs by a secular state and the sinister forces of cultural radicalism mobilized behind it.

One key plank of the Barr doctrine is the notion that American conservatism in its Reaganite guise is the guiding model for governing American life. Any proposed policy deviations from it—a more lenient approach toward criminal sentencing, say, or any measure to expand the social welfare state—are inconsistent with Barr’s version of Christian morality. In this rigid scheme of intellectual conflict, deeper ideological differences are not only wrong as a matter of policy and morality; they also pose a fundamental threat to Americans’ liberties and freedoms as Barr understands them.

On his watch, Barr said, the Justice Department “will be ... ready to fight for the most cherished of our liberties: the freedom to live according to our faith.”

Such efforts to safeguard against the threat of “totalitarian” democracy might come across as, well, undemocratic. But since spiritual affiliations precede democratic obligations in Barr’s legal theology, the highest civic priority is not so much to expand the reach of democratic self-rule as to guard vigilantly against secular misrule. If the people decide to adopt a policy agenda that does not comport with his worldview, it’s because they’ve been seduced away from the righteous path. When Americans express support for greater government intervention, Barr draws upon Alexis de Tocqueville to argue that they are “vulnerable to a soft despotism wherein the majority would gradually let itself be taken care of by the state—much like dependent children.” When Americans react to an outrage described in the newspapers, Barr argues that ideological conformity in mainstream news outlets gives them “an unprecedented ability to mobilize a broad segment of the public on a national scale and direct that opinion in a particular direction.” By arguing that the people still possess the abstract right to govern themselves but are easily duped by the state or the press, Barr can pay lip service to the constitutional freedoms that he’s sworn to uphold while in practice opposing most things that would advance them in real life. In other words, he manages both to defend democracy in theory while opposing its results in practice.