Bill Barr’s Invisible Crusade

Barr has taken a different path in the Trump era. Less than a week after the Senate acquitted the president in February, federal prosecutors filed their sentencing recommendation for erstwhile Trump adviser Roger Stone. A District of Columbia jury had found the veteran GOP political operative guilty late last year of witness tampering, obstruction of Congress, and other crimes. Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of seven to nine years, telling the court that Stone not only had obstructed inquiries into Russian election interference, but also had “displayed contempt for this court and the rule of law” after his arrest.

Later that evening, Trump lacerated the Justice Department on Twitter for proposing such a lengthy sentence for a longtime Trump loyalist. “This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” he wrote. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Sure enough, the Justice Department’s leaders intervened the next day. By the week’s end, the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C. had filed a new brief with the court that recommended no specific sentence, but asked the court to take into account Stone’s age and lack of prior convictions—a request more commonly made by defense attorneys than prosecutors. All four of the DOJ prosecutors who had charged and tried Stone withdrew from the case in protest.

It was a humiliating moment for the Justice Department, and for Barr himself. DOJ officials anonymously told reporters that their intervention was unrelated to Trump’s criticism, but few believed them. More than 2,000 former DOJ employees signed an open letter demanding the attorney general’s resignation for overseeing what appeared to be a quintessentially corrupt act. Barr embarked on a personal media blitz to repair his reputation, including an interview with ABC News where he effectively told the president to stop tweeting about federal criminal cases. (Spoiler alert: Trump ignored him.) Unnamed DOJ officials told multiple news outlets that he was considering resignation.

It’s unclear how close Barr came to actually quitting over the episode—but it’s also unclear why he would contemplate doing so, any more than the outlandish suspension of charges in the Michael Flynn case would prompt his resignation. The attorney general has spent most of his career advocating for a presidency unbound—a constitutional order that allows the nation’s chief magistrates to wield all the various instrumentalities of executive power without any meaningful safeguard beyond their own conscience (or lack thereof). Perpetual irritants like congressional oversight and media scrutiny can be briskly pushed to the side, and even a president’s most powerful subordinates would carry out the White House’s instructions without hesitation. The Roger Stone scandal, in other words, was not the lowest point of Barr’s career. It was its culmination.