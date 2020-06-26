Is BlackRock the New Vampire Squid?

So far, Aladdin’s focus on climate risks has been scant. In May, Blackrock announced that it had formed a partnership with the policy consultant Rhodium Group to integrate analysis on the physical risks from climate impacts (i.e., hurricanes) into Aladdin. Notably, this partnership does not appear to focus on the risks posed by the potentially trillions of dollars of fossil fuel assets which could be left “stranded”—rendered worthless—by some mix of market forces and government policy to transition to renewables. An analysis from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis last summer found that Blackrock lost $90 billion on its fossil fuel investments over the last decade, 75 percent of which was from holdings in just four companies: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, and BP.

Despite all its holdings and data offerings, BlackRock has avoided being designated a “Systemically Important Financial Institution” (SIFI, a.k.a. “too big to fail”) by the Treasury’s Financial Stability and Oversight Council (FSOC), set up by Dodd-Frank financial regulations, that would require it to be regulated by the Federal Reserve. Perhaps this is because the company spent the better part of the last decade bombarding lawmakers, Treasury officials, and FSOC members with campaign donations and reports making the case as to why they should be excluded from Dodd-Frank rules.

Under the leadership of BlackRock co-founder and vice chairman Barbara Novick, who announced earlier this year that she’s stepping down, the firm argued that regulators should focus on the various activities of non-bank financial institutions, rather than the SIFI designation, which would subject it to a wider array of more stringent regulations. To observers, the company’s calculus here seemed pretty transparent: The FSOC doesn’t have any meaningful authority to regulate the activities BlackRock urged it to focus on. “All they can do in that space is look at the risks those activities and products potentially pose, write reports, and issue non-binding recommendations,” said Gregg Gelzinis, a policy analyst at the Center for American Progress and former Treasury staffer.

Now, Gelzinis said, “Trump administration officials have basically proposed BlackRock’s approach to financial oversight.” The rules governing BlackRock have gotten even more lax just since the pandemic began. Until recently, PNC Bank held a 22 percent of share in BlackRock, making the latter subject to some of the same oversight as banks; since PNC sold those shares off at the end of May, however, those rules will no longer apply. BlackRock will now face even less sunlight than it has before. Representatives Katie Porter and Jesús “Chuy” García recently introduced a bill attempting to reign in BlackRock and other so-called Shadow Banks, though it has yet to pick up much steam amid Covid-19 and an ongoing uprising for racial justice.

As it has ballooned, the gargantuan asset manager has curated an image as the kinder, gentler face of Wall Street, simply stewarding the money of retirees the world over. Fink, the CEO, emphasizes “stakeholders” over shareholders while being more outspoken than his peers on a host of matters—climate change chief among them. In advance of the World Economic Forum at Davos in January (and after being singled out for criticism by climate activists), Fink’s hotly anticipated annual letter to CEOs and another clients—signed by its full board of directors—urged a new path toward a more “accountable and transparent capitalism” that takes the threat of rising temperatures seriously. The rhetoric came with a host of pledges: By the end of this year, Fink promised, BlackRock will stop its actively managed funds from investing in companies that get 25 percent or more of their revenue from coal operations, enhance transparency over how it votes in shareholder meetings, create investment products that screen for fossil fuels, ask companies how they plan to navigate the climate crisis, expand its offerings of products screened for Environmental Social and Governance (ESG), and make all of its actively managed funds “ESG integrated.” Having voted against every shareholder resolution brought by the investor coalition Climate Action 100+ through 2019, Blackrock will now join it.

While these promises were praised by business journalists and even some climate groups, climate campaigners who had been tracking the firm were more skeptical. Even under the long list of sustainability measures BlackRock claims to be adopting, it will still be free to continue being a major investor in both fossil fuels and deforestation. A corrective, says AmazonWatch’s Moira Birss, is pretty simple: “make fossil-free and deforestation-free the default. Right now if you are a BlackRock client, the thing they’re offering you is full of climate-destroying companies. That’s a decision by BlackRock to make climate destroying companies part of its default offering. It could make the decision to do the opposite.”

AmazonWatch is part of a coalition of green groups and corporate campaigners called BlackRock’s Big Problem, that since 2018 drawn attention to the company’s investments in companies fueling climate destruction through fossil fuels and deforestation. Working in partnership with Indigenous tribes in South America, AmazonWatch found in a 2019 report that BlackRock was one of the top investors in the agribusiness firms responsible for deforestation in the Amazon, with over $2.5 billion worth of shares of those companies. Under pressure, the company has made vague commitments to engage with companies around deforestation and Indigenous rights, but tribes say they’ve seen few results.

Luiz Eloy, a member of the Terena people and a lawyer with the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, said over email that BlackRock has “changed absolutely nothing to alter its investment strategy, which pours money into the very companies that brutalize us and take down forests on an industrial scale. Talk means nothing to us, not after so many of us have died and lost our homes.”