America’s Cop Problem Is Also a Gun Problem

On the evening of June 15, all hell broke loose in Albuquerque. Police were called to a protest in Albuquerque, where a man had attacked several protesters, pulled a gun, and shot someone in the crowd. The shooter—a 31-year-old Republican and unsuccessful city council candidate who had run, he’d said, “out of fear the community is becoming a ‘Third World Country’”—was then surrounded by a protective, intimidating coterie of militiamen with guns. Calling themselves the New Mexico Civic Guard, the tactically outfitted riflemen had gathered to physically block protesters’ demands for the removal of a statue of Juan de Oñate, a Spanish conquistador who persecuted Native Americans and whose monument had been controversial since its erection a quarter of a century ago.

The mere presence of the militiamen had already escalated tensions, even before the shooting. Afterward, when police arrived on the scene, the result looked like a battlefield encounter: Heavily armed police forces in tactical gear confronted militant civilians in camouflage gripping assault-style firearms. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, leveled righteous fury at the “heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest,” saying the men “were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force.”

Unregulated force, of course, is not an uncommon sight today in the United States. Last month, police had to contend with an angry mob of similarly well-armed protesters, including many militia members, who stormed the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, as 6,800 Trump supporters gathered to hear the president’s latest rally speech, armed pro-Trump militias and biker gangs milled about downtown, including rifle-wielding members of the Cowboys Motorcycle Club, who identify themselves as “a solid group of men from the US [Special] Ops, US military, Merc’s, and Militia.”

It’s not hard to imagine that law enforcement officers might be reflexively vigilant, to the point of armed edginess, in proximity to such “Second Amendment Men” with lightly modified weapons of war. Yet police nationally this month have often reserved their most aggressive tactics for peaceful, unarmed masses of protesters. Emboldened perhaps by their military finery—bulletproof vests, helmets, and face shields, often shadowed by heavy armored vehicles of war—they have lashed out brutally at peaceful assemblies in public spaces, journalists in the conduct of their work, and onlookers in their homes. Their appearance, like the armed militiamens’ and bikers’, strikes ever more Americans as an act of aggression itself.