America’s Cop Problem Is Also a Gun Problem

It’s a favorite saying of gun advocates that “an armed society is a polite society.” We have abundant evidence that that is hardly the case. Quite to the contrary, an armed society encourages—or even forces—people to solve problems with a gun, not shrink from violence. Police are gripped with a similar madness. Consider again how often, in recent weeks, police have blocked, bullied, kettled, gassed, and bashed protesters, rather than “pacifying” them. They simply reject the central notion that in a democracy, peace is upheld by rule of law and not rule of violence. This rejection is also evident in the National Rifle Association–supported “killology” and “sheepdog” training offered to police forces and gun-wielding citizens alike, training that treats the masses as unwitting sheep and elevates the sheepdogs who keep wolves at bay with “[s]uperior violence. Righteous violence.”

Despite its centrality to modern notions of democracy, the rule of law is easy to take for granted, more noticeable when it’s absent than when it’s present. It is the implicit sense of security that grounds civil society and enables it to function smoothly—or at all. Rule of law is enacted every day as an unspoken act of faith, founded on mutual trust. Rule of law operates without the threat of violence; it withers when guns show up—even in support of the law.

If you have to show a gun to get people to behave, they will question the legitimacy of the law, which, in democracy, is decided by popular consent, not violent force. A show of force, be it from police or gun owners, does not shore up a regime’s legitimacy and make it more secure; it does the opposite, betraying a lack of faith in the social contract.