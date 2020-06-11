The Police’s “Sheepdog” Problem

Nevertheless, the report’s authors also anticipated that as law enforcement leaders staffed up with veterans, they would need to offer lessons “exploring PTSD issues, differentiating between hostile war zones and local community environments, and retraining the use-of-force techniques.” One veteran cop testified in the report: “I don’t like driving over potholes because in Iraq they would put explosive devices in potholes and then pour concrete over them.” In Iraq, another explained, “you would fire a couple shots in the air to push the crowds back, but here [the response] would be to push the yellow tape back and request backup.” A third admitted: “You have to relearn everything.”

In the event, however, police increasingly have treated community environments as war zones. One manifestation of this is the “sheepdog mentality,” codified by Dave Grossman, a retired Army officer who trains police and firearms owners in “killology,” the art of using violence to be protectors of their flocks. “[M]ost citizens … are sheep,” Grossman writes in his magnum opus, On Combat:

I mean nothing negative by calling them sheep. To me it is like the pretty, blue robin’s egg. Inside it is soft and gooey but someday it will grow into something wonderful. But the egg cannot survive without its hard blue shell. Police officers, soldiers and other warriors are like that shell, and someday the civilization they protect will grow into something wonderful. For now, though, they need warriors to protect them from the predators.

In this mentality, cops, soldiers, and lawfully armed citizens are all the same: They’re the gnarly sheepdogs who protect the flock, attack the wolves, and apparently always know the differences between the three groups. In his training sessions for police and civilians, Grossman depicts a bleak American future where school buses and day-care centers are targeted by radicalized video gamers, and the West Coast is bombed by a nuclear-armed ISIS. “We fight violence,” he said in a recent seminar attended by Mother Jones. “What do we fight it with? Superior violence. Righteous violence.”