The Police’s “Sheepdog” Problem

Derek Chauvin learned how to be a cop from the Department of Defense. For eight years, Chauvin served as a military police officer in the Army Reserve, and though he never rose above the rank of E-4—a junior pay grade granted to most entry-level soldiers within a year or two—he played up his military credentials on his application to be a Minneapolis police officer in 2001, according to Stars and Stripes. In his time on the force, he accrued at least 17 misconduct complaints. Then, on May 25, he put a knee on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, strangling him to death.

In April 2015, in North Charleston, South Carolina, police officer Michael Slager shot a fleeing Walter Scott five times in the back, killing him, then told dispatchers that Scott had “grabbed my Taser.” A bystander’s video showed otherwise, and Slager was ultimately convicted of a federal civil rights violation and sent to jail for 20 years. Slager, who was white, was a veteran of the Coast Guard, just like Scott, the black man he’d killed.

Two weeks later, in Virginia, William Chapman, a black teen suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart, was shot dead by Portsmouth police officer Stephen Rankin—a white former Navy master-at-arms who, in 2011, had also shot an unarmed 26-year-old Kazakh cook 11 times in the line of duty. “What’s the difference if it was one round or 11 rounds or 111 rounds?” Rankin had written under a pseudonym on his local paper’s comment board. “When I was in Iraq, that would have been a good shoot. In fact, nobody would have really given it a second thought.” (Rankin, who was convicted in Chapman’s death and served two years in prison, deployed to Kuwait during his Navy career, but not Iraq, records show.)

There is no direct throughline connecting military service and brutal policing. For generations, the trope of the troubled (male) veteran who can’t turn off the violence and displaces his traumas has been a hackneyed stereotype of media coverage. And over the past decade, as American wars wind down and domestic impatience with police violence has grown—by one estimate, U.S. cops killed three people per day last year—some commentators have argued that military units now exercise more restraint and discipline than police forces.