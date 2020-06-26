The Trump Cult Is Loyal to an Ideology, Not the Man

Trump’s incessant clashes with his aides and the Republican establishment have long been a feature of his life in politics. The media nonetheless tends to obscure how their conflicts are often more about style, temperament or decorum than about substantive policy disagreements. Applebaum’s essay, titled History Will Judge the Complicit, focuses on individual choice and moral character. She briefly acknowledges the role of ideology in steadfast Republican support for Trump, such as opposition to abortion, yet invites us to consider the personal ethical dilemmas of politicians who remain by his side. In doing so, Applebaum reminds us how human agency helps shape the course of history. However, her suggestion that Republican leaders enabling Trump “accept an alien ideology or a set of values that are in sharp conflict with their own” falls short of reality. Leaving exceptions aside, such as the Muslim ban, many Trump administration policies have long been at the heart of the party’s agenda, including barring abortion, repealing the Affordable Care Act, undoing environmental, financial, and lobbying regulations.



I began researching the roots of America’s polarization in the midst of Barack Obama’s presidency, as I sought to understand the Tea Party movement’s fierce opposition to his centrist policies. At a time when all other Western democracies had long had universal health care, the backlash against Obama’s relatively modest health care reform was striking. It was only the tip of the iceberg. I found that Americans are generally more divided than other Westerners over a host of issues, including wealth inequality, climate change, the theory of evolution, abortion, contraception, sexual education, gay rights, gun control, criminal justice, foreign policy, and human rights. Exceptions like divides over immigration in Western Europe or abortion in Ireland and Poland should not overshadow how America’s degree of polarization is exceptional.

Certain political scientists, such as Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson, have called into question whether it’s fair to blame America’s bitter divisions on the existence of equally matched extremists on both sides of the ideological spectrum. As it happens, a phenomenon called “asymmetric polarization” indicates that Republicans have become far more hardline than Democrats in recent decades.

A key disagreement between experts is about whether the polarization among politicians, elites, and activists truly reflects the American public’s views. My research suggests that an interrelationship exists between the worldviews of hardline leaders and citizens, which have been shaped by the aforementioned nexus of polarization. Its threads are embedded in interrelated, peculiar mindsets. Buried in the American psyche, they span back decades before Trump arrived on the scene.

The thread of anti-intellectualism is perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this nexus of polarization, as it is intertwined with a recurrent issue. Why does Trump’s skepticism of education, fact-free rhetoric, and contempt for experts widely appeal to his supporters? One would assume these traits to be political liabilities. Indeed, they are to a majority of Americans, although a substantial minority seem to admire them.

Ironically, anti-intellectualism largely stems from an admirable dimension of American history. As the historian Richard Hofstadter explained, the birth of modern democracy in the United States fostered an egalitarian spirit perceiving education as a badge of elitism. Common sense was supposedly enough to understand the world and make money. “As popular democracy gained strength and confidence,” Hofstadter described, “it reinforced the widespread belief in the superiority of inborn, intuitive, folkish wisdom over the cultivated, over-sophisticated, and self-interested knowledge of the literati and well-to-do.”

Anti-intellectualism may be defined as a skepticism of education that can range from mere indifference toward knowledge to a downright animosity toward experts. One sees glaring manifestations of this age-old mindset almost every day, such as John Bolton’s disclosure that Trump assumed Finland was inside Russia and did not know that the United Kingdom has nuclear weapons. Such ignorance reflects the lifelong incuriosity of a man who had access to the best education money could buy.

Similarly, countless other elected officials have touted an anti-intellectual style. “I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about myself, about why I do things,” George W. Bush tellingly admitted following his invasion of Iraq, recognizing that his approach was “not very analytical.” Like Trump, W. trusted his gut instincts and he announced in the same interview that he found Vladimir Putin trustworthy. “History will prove me right,” he added. But as Susan Jacoby noted in The Age of American Unreason in a Culture of Lies, a re-edition of a Bush-era book, “we place too much emphasis on the personality of the president” at the expense of wider social circumstances.