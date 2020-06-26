The Trump Cult Is Loyal to an Ideology, Not the Man

Just like anti-intellectualism, other factors in this nexus of polarization have distant roots and systemic dimensions. Christian fundamentalism goes beyond religious conservatism, as fundamentalism is a radical conception of faith rooted in Biblical literalism. Due to a distinctive religious history, America is the sole Western democracy with a vast segment of Christian fundamentalists. Approximately four in 10 Americans are creationists who reject the theory of evolution and believe that God created humans in their present form. A comparable proportion embraces apocalyptic prophecies about an imminent doomsday and the Second Coming of Christ. Not only are other Westerners usually much less religious than Americans, these types of radical beliefs are rare among those who are Christian.

Trump’s steadfast support among Christian fundamentalists does not merely reflect policy preferences, such as his appointment of federal judges inclined to overrule or eviscerate Roe v. Wade. Indeed, the influence of Christian fundamentalism in the U.S. is broader than it seems, as it does not simply shape hard-line views on “culture war” issues like evolution, abortion, contraception, and homosexuality. It extends to other areas by molding anti-intellectual, anti-rational, authoritarian, black-and-white mindsets. These are also among the traits of Donald Trump, which helps explain why Christian fundamentalists strongly identify with him despite his irreligious lifestyle and sex scandals.

As for market fundamentalism, it is the notion that “big government,” taxes, and regulation are the causes of virtually all economic problems. Joseph Stiglitz, a laureate of the Nobel Prize in Economics, wrote in his book Freefall that market fundamentalism assumes that “markets are self-correcting and that society can rely on the self-interested behavior of market participants to ensure that everything works honestly and properly—let alone works in a way that benefits all.” This purist ideology is buoyed by disinformation and conspiracy theories, like the canard that Obama raised income taxes toward all-time highs, when in fact they were around their lowest levels in decades. Within the West, skepticism of government has gone the furthest in America, as exemplified by Republican efforts to scrub financial and environmental regulations, notwithstanding the toll of the 2008 financial crisis and climate change. Market fundamentalism has likewise hindered attempts to regulate lobbying and campaign financing.