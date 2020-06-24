Jamaal Bowman and the Democratic Insurgency That Could Help Save the Planet

Insurgent candidacies like Bowman’s and Ocasio-Cortez’s, in other words, may well be among the best hopes to start healing our sick planet. These politicians bring a working-class perspective to a climate crisis that was for decades defined by largely white and Beltway-centric Big Green groups, and their theory of politics doesn’t involve surrendering to a right that’s deeply hostile to decarbonization. Bowman’s victory will be the fourth for Justice Democrats, a group that grew out of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 campaign to primary conservative Democrats. A kind of Tea Party of the left, Justice Democrats has sought to use volunteer armies and grassroots fundraising to remake the Democratic Party in the image of progressive social movements by promoting candidates who challenge the established wisdom—that is, to raise hell from inside and outside the halls of power. Though Justice Democrats–endorsed underdogs have lost more than they have won, Bowman’s victory is a sign that establishment types like Engel can no longer ignore challenges from their left.

Nowhere has this movement had more influence than on climate. The Green New Deal burst into headlines because Ocasio-Cortez made the risky move to join a Sunrise Movement sit-in at Nancy Pelosi’s office. The ambition of Democratic climate proposals in this year’s presidential primary suggests the climate left has successfully shifted the conversation. Mainstream Democrats no longer default to talk of modest carbon prices and tax credits. While leagues less ambitious than a proper Green New Deal, a $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal unveiled by House leadership this week features—among other, less savory elements—tens of billions of dollars each for clean energy, green building retrofits, and a U.S. Postal Service run on clean energy. Responding to jabs from the GOP, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Peter DeFazio said the bill “is the application of the principles of the Green New Deal. And this proves that we can both deal with climate change, fossil fuel pollution and actually create millions of new high-paying American jobs.”



Bowman wasn’t the only win for progressives on Tuesday night. Another Green New Deal supporter, progressive Mondaire Jones, appears to have won the Democratic primary for New York’s 17th District, where the seat is open. And Ocasio-Cortez dispatched a primary challenger backed by $2 million worth of big money donations, including from top executives Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon.