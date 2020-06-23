America Has Failed the Existential-Crisis Test

In March and April, as a shell-shocked planet tried to deal with a deadly pandemic no one understood, some people in the climate community found a silver lining: At least the world was united in trying to solve the problem.

Even in the United States, where many Republican leaders ignore or deny scientific truths about global warming, experts’ recommendations about the coronavirus were taken seriously. Stay-at-home orders were issued and largely adhered to in many states, and cities issued eviction moratoriums to make sure people could stay in their homes. Congress passed the $2 trillion Cares Act, cushioning many American families from the economic crash. Businesses ordered employees to work from home or otherwise established strict procedures; conventions and sports leagues were canceled. Ordinary people did what they could, from making masks to donating time or money to mutual aid organizations. And the media covered Covid-19, appropriately, as the biggest story in the world.

It was the kind of all-hands-on-deck approach that we should have seen the world take to climate change years ago. “We need to show the same determination and unity against climate change as against COVID-19,” the head of the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organization said on Earth Day in April. Leah Stokes, a climate policy researcher in California, told the Los Angeles Times she hoped the pandemic would “wake people up” and get them to listen to scientists. “If anything has given me hope when it comes to climate, it’s this massive mobilization across the planet to tackle this pandemic,” Kathy Castor, the Florida Democrat who chairs the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, said in April. “That gives me hope that we will be able to attack the other, more slow-moving crisis that is the climate crisis.”

But as the weeks have dragged on, the Covid-19 response is less a cause for hope than despair. If the early stages of the pandemic provided lessons on how a more unified world might address climate change, the current moment is demonstrating just how far away we are from being able to come together to solve a planetary crisis. The pandemic is a test, and we’re failing it.