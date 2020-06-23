America Has Failed the Existential-Crisis Test

Leah Stokes, the climate researcher, emphasized that a Democratic administration—or even a different Republican one—would do far better on climate than the current regime. The world can beat global warming if it invests the resources in the fight, she told me over the phone. The problem is that “people do not fully understand the scale of the crisis,” she said. “And perhaps the same could be said for Covid. Maybe there’s some kind of protection mechanism in people to not fully grapple with how dire the situation is. And with climate change. I think that’s definitely the case.”

The global effort to reverse climate change is not already lost. Just as it’s not too late for the U.S. to improve its pandemic response and save lives, it’s not too late to enact policies to slow global warming. Until an effective vaccine is widely available, we’re likely going to have to rely on a patchwork of policies and personal choices to mitigate the pandemic’s damage; similarly, we’re never going to definitively “win” the fight against climate change. Instead, we need to continue to push for measures that reduce emissions and provide assistance to communities suffering from floods, fires, heat waves, and rising seas.

But the pandemic is showing us how difficult it will be to enact those measures, and how poorly prepared the political class is for genuine crises. Our systems have failed in the face of the coronavirus. Greater failures may yet come, unless we elect more leaders who are committed to putting science-based policy above political saber-rattling. Americans must vote like their life depends on it—because it just might.