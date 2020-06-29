New Orleans’ Underpaid, Overexposed Sanitation Workers

It’s common to hear the words of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in times of political unrest—particularly when this country’s destructive legacy of racism and white supremacy once again come to the fore. Echoes of King’s sonorous voice find their way into the demands of today’s Black activists, who understand the full radical power of his ideas. King’s less confrontational counsel also crops up in the Facebook posts of white moderates who eagerly embrace his message of peace but would recoil in horror if they read any of his thoughts on capitalism (or dug into his complicated relationship with Black militant leader Malcolm X). The enduring popularity of his theory of nonviolence contrasts with the brutal reality he confronted as the face of a Black liberation movement. For example, we don’t often hear about his commitment to direct action and self-defense (or the personal arsenal he once maintained), to say nothing of the FBI’s vicious efforts to blackmail him into suicide.

We also don’t hear all that much about King’s close ties to the labor movement, despite the racist history dogging the country’s largest unions and the pivotal role that Black union activists have played in the struggle for workers’ rights. Lest we forget, King’s own efforts to uplift the Black working class and to forge alliances with organized labor are what brought him back to Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968. Five years earlier, he had spoken alongside United Autoworkers president Walter Reuther at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which was co-organized by A. Philip Randolph of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, the nation’s first predominantly Black labor union. In 1968, he had landed in Memphis in the midst of a knockdown, drag-out fight between the city and its striking sanitation workers. He’d previously addressed crowds of Memphis strikers and their supporters and marched alongside them earlier that year, but his April speech was a real showstopper. In that famed “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” sermon, he challenged the crowd to answer the question, “If I do not stop to help the sanitation workers, what will happen to them?”

The next day, he was dead, slain at his hotel by a coward’s bullet. And on April 16, after weeks of mourning and meetings, the strike was finished, too. The dignity that the workers had demanded and that King had called out to the heavens for was won, for a time. The images of the striking Black men with placards around their necks proclaiming boldly “I Am a Man”—at a time when the Jim Crow South still sneeringly referred to Black men as “boys”—became powerful symbols of that struggle for dignity, for a fair wage, for bread and roses, too. It’s no surprise that those words and those photos have resurfaced again and again, as Black people have been continually forced to reassert their humanity in the face of a system that devalues their very existence. “I Am a Man” predates “Black Lives Matter,” but the sentiment remains the same: We are here. We matter. We are bloodied, but unbowed.

King’s “mountaintop” orations come to mind once again as a new crop of overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated sanitation workers have hit the bricks in the name of justice in the “right to work” Deep South. The highly skilled “hoppers” who collect 250,000 pounds of New Orleans’s garbage every day have been out on strike since May 5. Their demands are simple: a $15 per hour wage, proper personal protective equipment, weekly hazard pay of $150, and the chance to represent themselves in collective bargaining negotiations in order to strike a fair deal with management. Alongside protest signs and Black Lives Matter banners, the strikers have also drawn an explicit line between their current action and past struggles by holding up “I Am a Man” signs and challenging their employers to properly value their labor and their lives.

Their employer, PeopleReady, is a staffing company contracted by Metro Service Group. This arrangement handily circumvents the city’s minimum wage ordinance. The workers—all of whom are Black—say they are making $10.25 an hour, with no benefits or sick days, to haul away a major city’s stinking trash amid a heatwave, a global pandemic that has disproportionately affected Black communities, and a nationwide uprising against police violence and racism. They allege they’re paid $1 for every 500 pounds of garbage they lift into their trucks, which they say are also poorly maintained and leak toxic hydraulic fluid. Last year, the city paid Metro, which is Black-owned, more than $10 million for its services.