New Orleans’ Underpaid, Overexposed Sanitation Workers

The next day, he was dead, slain at his hotel by a coward’s bullet. And on April 16, after weeks of mourning and meetings, the strike was finished, too. The dignity that the workers had demanded and that King had called out to the heavens for was won, for a time. The images of the striking Black men with placards around their necks proclaiming boldly “I Am a Man”—at a time when the Jim Crow South still sneeringly referred to Black men as “boys”—became powerful symbols of that struggle for dignity, for a fair wage, for bread and roses, too. It’s no surprise that those words and those photos have resurfaced again and again, as Black people have been continually forced to reassert their humanity in the face of a system that devalues their very existence. “I Am a Man” predates “Black Lives Matter,” but the sentiment remains the same: We are here. We matter. We are bloodied, but unbowed.

King’s “mountaintop” orations come to mind once again as a new crop of overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated sanitation workers have hit the bricks in the name of justice in the “right to work” Deep South. The highly skilled “hoppers” who collect 250,000 pounds of New Orleans’s garbage every day have been out on strike since May 5. Their demands are simple: a $15 per hour wage, proper personal protective equipment, weekly hazard pay of $150, and the chance to represent themselves in collective bargaining negotiations in order to strike a fair deal with management. Alongside protest signs and Black Lives Matter banners, the strikers have also drawn an explicit line between their current action and past struggles by holding up “I Am a Man” signs and challenging their employers to properly value their labor and their lives.

Their employer, PeopleReady, is a staffing company contracted by Metro Service Group. This arrangement handily circumvents the city’s minimum wage ordinance. The workers—all of whom are Black—say they are making $10.25 an hour, with no benefits or sick days, to haul away a major city’s stinking trash amid a heatwave, a global pandemic that has disproportionately affected Black communities, and a nationwide uprising against police violence and racism. They allege they’re paid $1 for every 500 pounds of garbage they lift into their trucks, which they say are also poorly maintained and leak toxic hydraulic fluid. Last year, the city paid Metro, which is Black-owned, more than $10 million for its services.