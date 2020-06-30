Democrats Can’t Quit Their Addiction to Big-Money Donors

If there briefly seemed to be some interest among Democrats in unshackling campaigns from corporate contributions and other forms of big money, that sentiment has all but vanished in the lead-up to November’s general election. The Biden campaign has amassed a number of super PAC contributions and donations from the wealthy, including $2 million from a recent fundraising Zoom call for big donors where “the minimum price to get on” was $50,000, according to The New York Times, or a little less than the median household income in Michigan. (The wealthy are encouraged to give up to $620,600 to the “Biden Victory Fund,” a joint venture of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Party, and state Democratic parties launched last month that is designed so donors can skirt normal donation limits.)

Last week, CNBC reported that while some on Wall Street were “bracing” for a Biden win and a possible rollback of Trump tax cuts, other financial elites were more than happy to back the former vice president, provided they could buy some influence. “A Wall Street bundler with ties to former President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has recently noticed a surge in calls being returned by uncommitted finance executives to now give to Biden,” CNBC noted. “This person has also pitched donors that if they donate, they may have a better chance at seeing their philanthropic initiatives supported by a Biden administration.”

Even politicians who have built reputations on steadfast opposition to corruption and the influence of the wealthy have seemingly dispensed with those convictions in order to ensure a Biden victory this fall. Earlier this month, Warren, who famously blasted Pete Buttigieg’s elite “wine cave” fundraiser on the campaign trail, hosted a virtual private fundraiser for the former vice president that pulled in $6 million from a group of elite donors—his largest single-day haul to date.

A portion of the ruling class is determined to jettison the current president, and most Democrats seem eager to welcome them to the cause. But that proposition is riskier than it might seem. In 2014, the political scientists Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page published an explosive report detailing the outsize degree of influence by the rich on the political system and the ruinous consequences of economic inequality on democracy in the U.S. Their analysis of a series of policy outcomes over 20 years found that the preferences of the rich were far more likely to shape politics than the preferences of the middle-class or poor.

“Economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy,” the authors wrote, “while mass-based interest groups and average citizens have little or no independent influence.” As they further noted in their follow-up book, that imbalance has translated to decades of policies that have slashed taxes for the wealthy, pared back the social safety net, and deregulated Wall Street, even as broad segments of the American public support initiatives like Medicare for All, higher taxes on the rich, and government intervention in climate change.

In any political partnership with the rich, even one undertaken out of expediency, it’s the rich who are likely to get their way in the end. A Biden administration, preferable as it may be to a second Trump term, isn’t likely to change that dynamic so long as the campaign and the candidate remain beholden to business interests and wealthy donors. Though Biden’s official platform currently includes some campaign finance reforms, there’s reason for those on the left to distrust his reformist instincts. As a senator he voted to repeal New Deal banking regulations and later gutted bankruptcy protections for borrowers (not exactly a shocker given that he represented Delaware, noted home of the credit card industry). His proposals to combat inequality have been lackluster when compared to his more progressive primary opponents: He has pledged to increase the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, but that’s still significantly less than the corporate tax rate of 35 percent that existed prior to Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

The ongoing pandemic has only more painfully evinced the profound lopsidedness of the distribution of money and resources in the U.S., as well as a stunning absence of any significant government will to correct that balance. The continued political influence of the rich is likely to set the stage for an unequal recovery from the coronavirus and the related recession, no matter who’s elected to the White House in November. Biden may be poised to win (or so the polls tell us), but the Democrats’ ongoing entanglement with big money ensures the continuation of the types of policies that laid the ground for our current Gilded Age, even if it’s a slightly less cruel version than the Republicans’. As Biden himself promised a group of wealthy donors last year about his potential presidency, “No one’s standard of living will change, nothing would fundamentally change.”