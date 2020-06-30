Democrats Can’t Quit Their Addiction to Big-Money Donors

A decade after the Citizens United ruling, both parties are awash with money from super PACs and wealthy individual donors. The watchdog Center for Responsive Politics found that since 2010, the 10 highest individual donors have together injected more than $1 billion into federal elections, conferring the wealthy with disproportionate political influence. Though some Democrats have advocated for campaign finance reform, most have also been willing to solicit (or simply accept) big money, arguing that refusing to do so would amount to political suicide. “I don’t believe in unilateral disarmament,” Kamala Harris surrogate Bakari Sellers told the Associated Press last year. “Trying to beat Donald Trump with small dollar donations? That’s about as good as an ashtray on a motorcycle.”

If you believe, as I suspect most people do, that money goes a long way in politics, he has a point. There’s long been a tension between Democrats speaking about the need for campaign finance reform and doing whatever they think they need to do to win—like when Obama, who had long denounced super PACs, embraced his own allied super PACs in 2012. Yet in 2016, Bernie Sanders—then still a curiosity that Democrats expected to fizzle out—disavowed corporate contributions and super PAC money and built a small-dollar fundraising juggernaut so successful that by the 2020 primaries, almost every Democratic contender followed suit (at least initially) in committing not to accept lobbyist or corporate PAC money.

Democrats have been increasingly conscious about where their campaign money comes from, at least in public. Every Democratic 2020 presidential candidate, including Biden, pledged not to take large donations from fossil fuel executives, lobbyists, or PACs—though plenty of candidates did take money from people connected to those industries. High-minded promises have often eroded in the face of needing cash: Both Biden and Elizabeth Warren reversed their original positions on accepting money from super PACs as the primary heated up.