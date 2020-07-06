Woodrow Wilson Was Even More Racist Than You Thought

This decision was a hard one for Princeton, given Wilson’s deep personal ties to the university and the university’s long ties to the South. Not only was Wilson a student at Princeton, he was a professor there for many years, culminating in his becoming president of the university. As president, Wilson not only refused to admit any black students, he erased the earlier admissions of black students from the university’s history.

For years, Princeton has struggled with Wilson’s legacy. A committee was appointed in 2015 to look at the issue and make recommendations. However, its report said that the name of the Woodrow Wilson School should be retained for the time being. A New York Times editorial at the time said this was wrong and urged the removal of Wilson’s name.

Although Princeton received a great deal of input about Wilson’s record on race, I’m not sure if the university fully appreciated just how racist he had been—especially given that he was not some cigar-chewing Southern politician pandering to ignorant neo-Confederates, but the best-educated president in American history (law degree from the University of Virginia; Ph.D. in government from Johns Hopkins). If anyone knew better, he did.