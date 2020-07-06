Woodrow Wilson Was Even More Racist Than You Thought

The explanation is that Wilson was a man of the South. I think many people erroneously believe he was from New Jersey, where he served as governor before becoming president. In fact, he was born in Staunton, Virginia, in 1856. Much of his childhood was spent in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Wilson’s father, Joseph Wilson, was an itinerant Presbyterian minister who defended slavery on biblical grounds. During the war, his church was used as a hospital by the Confederate Army, and young Woodrow witnessed General William Tecumseh Sherman’s devastating march to the sea. The Civil War and its aftermath left a deep impression on Wilson for the rest of his life.

He always took a Southern point of view, seeing slavery as relatively benign, militant groups such as the Ku Klux Klan as fairly harmless, and Reconstruction as a disaster.

Much of Wilson's professional work as an academic dealt with the Civil War and Reconstruction.

However, Wilson was very adept, politically. When running for governor he successfully courted black voters, but in office did nothing for them. The same pattern emerged when Wilson ran for president. Even W.E.B. Du Bois was sufficiently impressed with him to give him his endorsement. Later, Du Bois was bitterly disappointed.

Elected president in 1912, only the second Democratic president since before the Civil War, Wilson appeared to be the quintessential Progressive Era leader. But he understood that the South was the base of the Democratic Party, as well as the region to which he had the most affinity. Moreover, the progressive ideology of the era was in many ways quite racist.

Wilson made certain that the South was well represented in his Cabinet, designating Albert Burleson of Texas as postmaster general and North Carolinians David F. Houston as secretary of agriculture and Josephus Daniels as secretary of the Navy. Although Treasury Secretary William Gibbs McAdoo was living in New York at the time of his appointment, he was born in Georgia and spent much of his life in Tennessee. In the words of one historian, “The President surrounded himself with men whose racial views were Southern in the narrowest sense.”

At one of the first Cabinet meetings of the new administration, on April 11, 1913, Burleson urged the institution of racial segregation throughout the federal government. Wilson said nothing against it, so Burleson, Daniels, and McAdoo interpreted his silence as constituting permission for them to impose segregation within their departments at their own discretion. No announcement was made of the new policy, but it quickly became known that the Wilson administration was instituting a major modification in the treatment of black workers throughout the federal government from what had been the case under postwar presidents. Historian Kathleen Wolgemuth describes the changes:

By the end of 1913, segregation had been realized in the [Treasury Department’s] Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Post Office Department, the Office of the Auditor for the Post Office, and had even begun in the City Post Office in Washington, D.C. This involved not only separated or screened-off working positions, but segregated lavatories and lunchrooms.… In the office of the Auditor of the Navy … screens set off Negroes from whites, and a separate lavatory in the cellar was provided for the colored clerks.

In 1914, the Civil Service began demanding photographs to accompany employment applications for the first time. It was widely understood that the only purpose of this requirement was to weed out black applicants.