Conservative Austerity Created the Mask Wars

As America’s intentionally weakened social safety net has frayed, Trump’s federal government has utterly failed to sufficiently expand testing or contact tracing, necessary ingredients of any successful effort to fight Covid. The administration was disorganized from the beginning of the pandemic and couldn’t even come up with a coherent plan for dealing with it. That left a patchwork of local and state governments and private institutions to fend for themselves in an environment so confused that they sometimes found themselves competing with the federal government for vital supplies. It’s no wonder, then, that the public have resorted to bickering among themselves. There is no one offering even minimal guidance, no sense of a shared goal—the things that we might ordinarily expect a government to provide.

And while the calls for simply bootstrapping our way out of the pandemic have mostly come from Trump and his cronies, even critics of his administration have doubled down on a certain kind of individualism. “We can and should hold our leaders responsible, but ultimately, we have no one but ourselves to blame,” the former Republican commentator Max Boot wrote this week. “Nobody forced so many Americans to act so recklessly.” That’s true in a sense, but in other ways, the American public is being told to fend for itself and then being punished for it. As The Washington Post’s Helaine Olen put it in a recent piece on the outrage over people violating social distancing guidelines after months of lockdown, “We’re expecting individuals to compensate for government and societal failures, and then yelling at them when they fail to do so—and act like people instead.”

The lack of meaningful early intervention also means that at this point, with the mask wars well underway, any kind of national mask mandate would be a difficult thing to carry out, particularly given how the enforcement of social distancing rules has rather predictably resulted in the increased surveillance and policing of disproportionately Black and Latino residents. The longer we wait, the more the culture wars will escalate, and there seem to be few solutions for ending them on the table. Democrats, for their part, have advocated some basic federal protections like extending coronavirus unemployment benefits and initiating another round of stimulus payments. And Bernie Sanders recently floated what might be the closest thing to a de-escalation of the mask wars—a proposal for the government to simply manufacture and distribute free masks to everyone. Like so many of Sanders’s proposals, it seems reasonable and also nearly impossible to imagine the current government doing.