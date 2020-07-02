Trump’s Extraordinary Gift for Self-Sabotage

The publishing industry, knocked first by the loss of Oprah’s Book Club and then Jon Stewart’s departure from The Daily Show, has found an unlikely savior: Donald Trump. The president’s tweets about sycophantic tomes that compare him to Churchill or attempt to retcon his obvious lack of Christian faith can juice sales, but his promotional talent is particularly apparent when it comes to books detailing his gross incompetence as president.

In a series of moves that suggest the Streisand effect—a phenomenon wherein attempts to suppress damaging information only end up bringing more attention to it—should be renamed. Trump’s tweets and lawsuits (or threats of lawsuits) about books like Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, Bob Woodward’s Fear, and, most recently, John Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened, which was published last month after a lengthy legal battle, helped make them stratospheric bestsellers. Fire and Fury has sold more than four million copies; The Room Where It Happened had 780,000 in its first week after publication.



The latest example in the genre is a memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man, from the president’s niece, psychologist Mary Trump. Scheduled for release later this month, the book was first blocked in court and then allowed to go forward after Trump’s brother filed suit; the president, meanwhile, has been adamant. “She’s not allowed to write this book,” he told Axios, citing a non-disclosure agreement that was signed after a legal battle over the estate of family patriarch Fred Trump. As with previous bestsellers, this is likely to be a futile, even pathetic, lawsuit. It has only succeeded in bolstering the book’s popularity; when it is released, whether in July or later this year, it will undoubtedly be a bestseller.



It’s in these fights that Trump’s fundamental incompetence—and growing political impotence—is most obvious. They undercut the narrative that fueled his rise: that he is a once-in-a-generation political combatant. Instead, they reveal him as a Midas in reverse, a politician who can’t help but elevate and legitimize every criticism he receives, no matter how flawed.

As pundits struggled to account for Trump’s rise in 2015, many seized on a simple narrative: He was a preternaturally gifted brawler with a knack for schoolyard nicknames. In pro wrestling terms, he was the perfect heel, a villain the crowd could root for even as he attacked war heroes and suggested his interlocutors were on their period. Trump’s political rise, this line of thinking went, was a direct result of his pugilistic approach: He might be uncouth, but he knows how to spar. It’s proven to be a resilient argument. “If the lesson of Trump’s 2016 victory was that deeply personal attacks and factually inaccurate innuendo are a pathway to victory, his 2020 playbook appears to include more of the same,” wrote the Associated Press’s Julie Pace last year.

