The Democrats’ Dumb Idea to Cut Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

It’s true that adding $600 to weekly unemployment checks enables two-thirds of those eligible to collect unemployment benefits that pay out more generously than their original wage, according to a May study by three University of Chicago economists. As I explained here last month, Congress overshot its mark and ended up redistributing some income downward entirely by accident. The $600 figure was arrived at through a back-of-the envelope calculation of how much unemployment benefits would have to be increased in order to assure that the typical worker, displaced during the pandemic, would receive a payout commensurate with their original salary. The coronavirus-driven layoffs, however, affected low-wage workers disproportionately, especially those in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Consequently, the $600 sweetener replaced, on average, not 100 percent of income, but 130 percent of income.

This is not the social calamity that McConnell thinks it is. People who are on unemployment benefits—even when they’re lucrative—know that they will run out eventually and that when that day comes they’ll need a job. They also know that the longer they’re out of work, the less likely they will be to get any job, let alone a job with wages comparable to their last job. So they try to get a job quickly. Two months of falling unemployment tells us that a significant number are succeeding. So does a Brookings paper released June 25 that found “no evidence, at least to date, that high unemployment insurance replacement rates encouraged layoffs or discouraged re-hires. If anything, we find that more generous replacement rates are associated with shallower declines and more rapid recoveries.”

Have I mentioned that generous unemployment benefits are one of the few things keeping this economy afloat at the moment? Josh Bivens, an economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, estimates that extending the $600 sweetener through July 2021 would boost gross domestic product by 3.7 percent.