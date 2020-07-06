Policing Doesn’t Protect Women

These things are often framed as proof that policing is “broken,” but that again accepts the premise of the police on their own terms. Gender-based violence enabled by and within the criminal-legal system is by design, and it is inseparable from the way that “crime” itself is construed: racialized, atomized, and alienated from broader social problems.

Far from being protected, it’s under the guise of “fighting crime” that Black women, trans women, indigenous, undocumented, and poor women have been subjected to a system of violent policing that continually exposes them to gender-based harm at the same time as it hems them into the margins of society. This system is self-protecting—it conspires to conceal the means through which it reproduces and justifies itself, making it difficult to imagine an alternative to it. This is the bind that leaves many people, when first encountering abolition and ideas about the end of policing, asking: What about the rapists? But there is a way out, long-paved by radical feminists of color, and a future where this cycle of violence is interrupted for good.

This difficulty in imagining a response to sexual violence beyond the criminal-legal system is strange given that it is only somewhat recently that gender-based violence came to be regarded as a kind of crime. In her research, Mimi Kim, professor in the school of social work at California State University in Long Beach, anti-domestic violence advocate, and member of INCITE!, an organization of radical feminists of color, traces this shift. “In the 1970’s, the police were wholly disinterested in the issues of sexual violence and even more so domestic violence,” she told The New Republic. The latter was explicitly addressed as a ‘family matter’ outside of the boundaries of policing.” The American Bar Association’s official recommendations at the time regarding “the resolution of conflict such as that which occurs between husband and wife,” for example, were that the police should operate “without reliance upon criminal assault or disorderly conduct statutes.”

As part of the broader agenda of the women’s movement, second-wave feminists fought to bring these “family matters” into the public sphere and incorporate them into a critique of patriarchy writ large. But they found that the political landscape around them was mutating. The tide of neoliberalism—the conservative backlash to the social movements of the 1960s and 70s—was on the rise, and with it came an rapacious appetite to do away with social safety nets, and pour resources into prisons and policing. “With growing attacks against the U.S. welfare state and the stigmatizing of welfare recipients came the increasing belief that crime should be the focus of public and, hence, governmental efforts,” Kim writes in a 2018 paper. This was the era of the War on Drugs, the Welfare Queen, and the starting point for the country’s soaring rates of incarceration—cornerstones of an outright and sustained campaign of state violence against Black people in America.

White, mainstream feminists looking to gain popular support for their cause took the temperature of their political moment and surrendered to it. They “forged partnerships with the police, framed sexual assault and domestic violence as crimes, and demanded the criminalization of these forms of violence as the only legitimate response to gender-based violence.” These women helped push through now-ubiquitous policies like “mandatory arrest” statutes, whereby the police are required to make an arrest if they have reason to believe domestic violence has occurred. As INCITE! noted in 2001, these laws have had precisely the wrong impact— “a decrease in the number of battered women who kill their partners in self-defense, but [no] decrease in the number of batterers who kill their partners.” The passage of new legislation like the Violence Against Women Act in 1994—part of Bill Clinton’s infamous Crime Bill, which infused police departments with funding, called for thousands of added cops on the streets, and introduced more punitive sentencing measures—was heralded as a victory. Contrarily, an understanding of gender-based violence as bound to state violence and broad social injustices—housing insecurity, poverty, crises in mental health, homophobia and transphobia, etc.—was abandoned wholesale on the level of policy-making. It was a trade-off buttressed by the Clinton administration’s reign of austerity and catastrophic welfare reform, which stripped communities of government resources while painting their (poor, Black) inhabitants as latent criminals. And models of justice that did not rely on the state, the only kinds that might actually serve communities under attack from that same institution, were consigned to the margins.

“In the reformist frame of mind, these gains looked like wins,” said Kim. “However, over time, they proved to be profound losses for the movement—and tied feminists more tightly to the most masculinist arm of the state.” The mainstream anti-violence movement has been mired in the language of crime-and-punishment ever since.

The result has been interlocking fields of violence for Black, undocumented, indigenous, and trans people: interpersonal harm on one side and state brutality on the other. But despite the complicity of mainstream feminists for the last half century, radical feminist communities have continued to develop more holistic frameworks for resisting these layers of violence. Sex workers in particular have been at the forefront of the project. In their book Revolting Prostitutes: The Fight for Sex Worker’s Rights, Molly Smith and Juno Mac write, “when we think of police violence not only as state violence but as male violence against women, the criminalisation of prosititution comes into focus in a new way.” By bringing “criminalization” into the schema of patriarchal oppression, the policing of sex work can be seen for what it is: yet another arena in which Black women, gender-nonconforming people, and others are exposed to violence that, due to their work, is inherently “gender-based.” What else can we call their arrests, deportation, incarceration, the parole terms that threaten their housing and families, the threat of rape and abuse while in police custody or during state-sanctioned police “stings,” and the lack of protection from a system that will always treat them as deserving of such surveillance and punishment? As my colleague Melissa Gira Grant, author of Playing the Whore, writes, “I’ve stopped asking ‘Why have we made prostitution illegal?’ Instead I want an explanation for, ‘How much violence against “prostitutes” have we made acceptable?’”

Locked in the paradigm of policing, how much violence have we similarly made acceptable? How much violence against “survivors” have we made acceptable? It’s through the work of groups like Survived and Punished, which organizes on behalf of criminalized and incarcerated survivors, as well as the stories of survivors themselves, that we can uncover some answers. In recent years, several cases have risen to prominence as some of the most egregious examples of victims who found themselves persecuted by the state, cases like those of Marissa Alexander—who faced 20 years in prison after firing a warning shot at her abusive husband when he threatened to kill her—Nan Hui-Jo—who tried to flee to her home country of Korea after repeated abuse by her husband and was instead found guilty of abducting her own child—Eisha Love—a trans woman who went to the police to report an attack on her life and who was then arrested herself for injuring her attacker before being incarcerated in a men’s prison—and Cyntoia Brown—who was sentenced to over 50 years in prison at the age of 16 for shooting her 43-year-old rapist in self-defense. The stories of these women and so many others whose names we will never know are best synthesized by feminist activist Beth Richie in her 1996 book Compelled to Crime: The Gender Entrapment of Battered Black Women: “The cases presented here are extreme not because the women themselves are extreme, but because the degree to which their lives are stigmatized and marginalized is extreme.”