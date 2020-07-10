The Law Was Never Meant for Ghislaine Maxwell

The most serious charges against Maxwell involve “enticement,” as defined in a part of the U.S. criminal code that began its life in the early twentieth century as the Mann Act. The conduct criminalized in the Mann Act was once far more expansive, including transporting women and girls across state lines for “immoral purposes.” Since its original passage in 1910, the Mann Act has been used to prosecute people who were engaged in consensual conduct—like the Black boxer, Jack Johnson, after marrying a white woman—with the Supreme Court affirming such a broad application of the law in 1917. The “immoral purposes” language was updated in 1986, replaced with “any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.” That still-broad definition is used now to charge Maxwell, because the victims she is accused of enticing into and, in one case, engaging in sexual conduct with were minors.

What Maxwell is not charged with is sex trafficking. But that is how some media outlets reported her arrest, with others describing the charges as being in connection with Epstein’s “sex trafficking ring.” The key federal law defining sex trafficking is the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, under which Epstein was charged for acts he is accused of committing in the 2000s. Maxwell is charged for criminal acts allegedly taking place before that law passed, and so was charged with a different crime—that older offense—on the books at that time.

This may sound a bit like hair-splitting, but these competing ideas of what “sex trafficking” means to the press and public alike matter. When sex trafficking is thought of as a sophisticated international operation to generate millions of dollars from kidnapping women and girls, holding them captive, and arranging for men to sexually abuse them—something that the vast majority of sex trafficking cases do not involve—a lone rich person abusing his power, particularly one with access to lawyers like Alan Dershowitz and presidents and royalty in his contacts list, can glide by, while even otherwise zealous anti-trafficking prosecutors look elsewhere. Simply put: Epstein didn’t fit the “trafficker” profile, particularly as it is reinforced by anti-trafficking campaigns from the U.S. government, in which traffickers are imagined as literal shadowy men of color. As much as fighting sex trafficking has been framed as the kind of universal pursuit people can unite around, it has never been a value-neutral project.