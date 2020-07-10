The Law Was Never Meant for Ghislaine Maxwell

Men like Jeffrey Epstein did not need to head to Craigslist or Backpage to find women and girls. He allegedly had Ghislaine Maxwell for that, who, according those who say she essentially delivered them to Epstein, approached them outside Manhattan high schools or at Mar-a-Lago. The indictment describes Maxwell using her presence as a woman to gain victims’ trust, taking girls on shopping trips and trying to befriend them, to “normalize” abuse.

It’s not that the Justice Department was unaware of Epstein. He was facing a federal indictment 15 years ago, as Julie K. Brown at The Miami Herald reported, “accused of assembling a large, cult-like network of underage girls—with the help of young female recruiters—to coerce into having sex acts behind the walls of his opulent waterfront mansion as often as three times a day, the Town of Palm Beach police found.”

Yet in 2007, a federal prosecutor worked with Palm Beach prosecutors to cut a secret deal with Epstein’s attorneys, preventing him from facing federal charges. At the same time, as Brown writes, the deal also “essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes.” (That prosecutor was Alex Acosta, whom Trump appointed to head the Labor Department and who, once Epstein was indicted in 2019, stepped down.) As the Justice Department turned away from Epstein, it ramped up other sex trafficking prosecutions: Between 2005 and 2015, Black men were charged in 59 percent of federal sex trafficking cases involving minors and in 43 percent of sex trafficking cases involving adults (according to an analysis by human trafficking researcher and Texas Christian University political scientist Vanessa Bouché).

It is not incidental that the Mann Act, one of the first federal laws against (what is now called) “sex trafficking,” was also named the White-Slave Traffic Act. The law helped institutionalize the figure of the sex trafficking victim. As historian Jessica R. Pilley shows in her 2014 book Policing Sexuality: The Mann Act and the Making of the FBI, the victim imagined by the Progressive Era advocates of the law was a sexually innocent, American-born white girl. To then call her condition “slavery” was not meant as sensationalism but to explicitly liken “white slaves” to enslaved Black people. Such advocates, in pushing their narratives of white slavery, “consistently contrasted white sex slaves’ bondage with the bondage of African Americans.” Their conception of white slavery, Pilley adds, held the American imagination from the 1880s through the 1910s—the era of Jim Crow and when the sexual abuse of Black women and girls was not seen, by advocates or prosecutors, as an equal concern to that of “innocent” white girls.

But such innocence is never uniformly applied. Many of the women and girls Epstein targeted some hundred years later, as journalist Brown showed in her investigative reporting, were never afforded the “good” victim status. “Most of the girls came from disadvantaged families, single-parent homes or foster care,” she wrote. Their class background and experiences of poverty pushed them outside of that charmed circle of perfect victimhood. As one of them, Courtney Wild, told her, “Jeffrey preyed on girls who were in a bad way, girls who were basically homeless. He went after girls who he thought no one would listen to and he was right.” When Epstein was charged in Palm Beach County in 2005, the prosecutor declared there were “no victims” in the case, according to documents obtained by The Palm Beach Post. Prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury, where proceedings are secret, and where, as opposed to a criminal trial, they can even more significantly shape the outcome. Usually, they do so in their own favor—the defense has no attorney, can call no witnesses. But in this case, they appeared to make Epstein’s attorneys’ points for them, undermining the alleged victim they called as a witness.

Jurors heard from only one of the 13 girls who had told police Epstein abused them, and according to sources with knowledge of the grand jury proceedings, The Palm Beach Post reported, “Prosecutor Lanna Belohlavek peppered the girl with questions about her social media pages.… The girl’s MySpace account, supplied to prosecutors by Epstein’s lawyers, portrayed her drinking liquor with boys and talking about sex.” Documents later showed that one of Epstein’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, had provided the copies of her social media.

The prosecution could have called as witnesses any of the 12 others who came forward; they only approached three, giving them two days’ notice. One said she never received her subpoena. “I never had a chance for my voice to be heard,” Wild told The Palm Beach Post. “My voice was muted by the same government that was supposed to protect me.”

Epstein was able to evade prosecution in part because he didn’t fit the profile of a “sex trafficker.” But he was aided by myths about the girls who say he abused them, who were seen essentially as incapable of being victimized. Such myths helped people like Ghislaine Maxwell and others around Epstein insulate him—including those in the justice system.

