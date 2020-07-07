The Wrong Way to Grapple With a Public Health Crisis

Confusingly, this section of the piece is titled “With Housing and Health Insurance for All,” yet doesn’t express any support for policies to provide health insurance for everyone; it simply notes that other countries do that. (We know!) The editorial never endorses single-payer, a public option, magic beans, or any policy that would expand health insurance or care. In its final “checklist” of proposals, the piece circles back around to “Restore federal funding for public health agencies.” Even if you generously read the mention of other countries’ universal coverage as an endorsement of universal health care—which is a goal, not a policy to achieve it—you would have to note its absence from their ultimate list of policies.



In the piece, the need to do something to improve America’s health care system is lumped in with a similar call to expand the benefit of housing. The two issues do have points of intersection, but the Times refuses to make either a connection between these ideas or make a plainly stated case that housing security is a health care issue. Instead, the authors tack the idea of increasing public health funding onto the end of a more detailed discussion of housing vouchers. This is a very strange treatment of an issue that was at the top of voters’ minds in the recent primary and, of course, remains there during the coronavirus pandemic. The truncated discussion of health care that readers are left with comes across as a poorly arranged compromise between members of the editorial board, who perhaps could never come to agreement on the issue of whether poor Americans deserve to die for lack of health care or not.



The only solution that earns space is increasing public health spending—an approach that is deeply inadequate to the problem at hand, almost beside the point. While it’s certainly the case that America’s public health system is in need of repair, the editorial board is making something of a category error, conflating the need to boost the ability of government agencies to coordinate responses to public health concerns with the larger matter of health care reform, which has more to do with the average American not being able to afford health insurance, the price of drugs, and the cost of hospital care. There’s no magic amount of money you can stuff into the coffers of public health agencies that will address, let alone solve, the larger crisis that has captured the attention of so many Americans. The common analogy for health care reform that maintains the private insurance status quo is that it’s like fixing the wiring in a house that’s on fire; increasing public health spending without even addressing the need to expand the health insurance franchise in any meaningful way would be like taking the hose and watering the plants instead.



A proposal to increase public health funding is, of course, welcome—we all want our tulips to thrive under normal circumstances. Only the most Trump-besotted Republican could live through the coronavirus pandemic and think, yep, our public health response seemed to work fine. Public health institutions, which seek to prevent and limit illness and disease before they happen, are vital. These agencies, which combat everything from obesity and smoking to novel coronaviruses, are a crucial part of the mission to improve our citizens’ overall health and happiness; preventing disease is as important as treating it, and that cannot only happen in the doctor’s office.



But suggesting that increasing public health spending is a bold plan to help America uphold its promise as a nation—one that paves the way to the Times’ stated goal of “housing and health care for all”—is odd at best, and pathetic at worst. Public health spending is more like a thing that the government does so that we can basically call ourselves a country. It doesn’t move us much closer, however, to an idealized bastion of liberty and justice for all, where these nagging economic inequities are fully resolved. And as important as well-funded public health agencies are, they’re not the same thing as having a just and equitable health care system. The role of public health agencies are to support that system—and when they are built atop a broken, patchwork health care system the consequences reveal themselves quickly. You cannot be a shining city on a hill if half the city can’t see a doctor because it’s too expensive.



The New York Times editorial links to board member Jeneen Interlandi’s April op-ed about the gutting of public health in the United States, which noted that many aspects of our government’s failed response to the pandemic, including the lack of PPE and the mixed messages on social distancing, could “have been averted by a strong, national public health system, but in America no such system exists.” As she noted, even as spending on health care in the United States has ballooned, spending on public health has fallen.



Naturally, you certainly cannot fight pandemics with just a single-payer health care system, as the experience of the United Kingdom has shown. But you really can’t have good public health, from disease prevention to fighting obesity, without ensuring that everyone not only has health insurance, but regular and free access to high-quality medical care. You can’t monitor disease outbreaks without being sure that people can go to the doctor if they get sick. And the health of the public is not the same thing as public health; people will still get sick even in a society with very good public health, and they deserve to be treated for free. This seems like a very basic point, but if the Times is going to suggest increasing public health funding as its singular solution to the gaping wound of America’s health care system, it needs to be said.



Some of the Times’ editorial board seem to grasp the urgency of improving health care beyond public health. Interlandi, for example, wrote an excellent op-ed last week about the insanity of tying health insurance to employment in this country. But suggesting public health spending as the one health reform you would pick to begin “the difficult but essential work of ensuring all Americans have the freedom to enjoy life and liberty, and to pursue happiness” is baffling. We have a much bigger problem than public health funding, and we just spent basically a whole year talking about the various solutions to that problem. It shouldn’t be a big ask to mention one of them.

