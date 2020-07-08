The Electoral College Is an American Humiliation

The decision is remarkable for its skeptical approach to the Founders’ vision. When interpreting the Constitution, judges often look to contemporary sources from the era to understand how its provisions came about and what its creators hoped to achieve. Foremost among those sources are the Federalist Papers, a series of pseudonymous essays by James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay. The essays played a crucial role in New York’s ratification debates and offer valuable insight on the framers’ aspirations.

On the Electoral College, their vision was clear. Jay, writing in Federalist No. 64, argues that the mechanism will ensure that only the finest citizens can elect the president. He anticipated that the Electoral College would be “composed of the most enlightened and respectable citizens,” who would only consider those who were “most distinguished by their abilities and virtue” as presidential candidates. The age restriction, he added, “confines the electors to men of whom the people have had time to form a judgment, and with respect to whom they will not be liable to be deceived by those brilliant appearances of genius and patriotism, which, like transient meteors, sometimes mislead as well as dazzle.”

In Federalist No. 68, Hamilton wrote that the mechanism was consciously anti-democratic in its conception. He explained that it was preferable that the “sense of the people should operate in the choice” of the president, but that it was also “peculiarly desirable to afford as little opportunity as possible to tumult and disorder” from the masses. “The choice of SEVERAL, to form an intermediate body of electors, will be much less apt to convulse the community with any extraordinary or violent movements, than the choice of ONE who was himself to be the final object of the public wishes,” he explained. Requiring them to vote in their respective states, Hamilton added, would “expose them much less to heats and ferments, which might be communicated from them to the people, than if they were all to be convened at one time, in one place.”