American Individualism Is My Climate Fear

What I fear, when it comes to climate change, is the war between the self and the community.

There’s been a curious loneliness, for people like me, in working on climate and species extinction threats these past decades. At first, it felt like gaslighting: The scientific evidence for both of these ongoing crises was overwhelming, and their relevance and urgency, not merely to one narrow interest group but to every interest group that lives and will live, seemed painfully clear. (Some sectors of the military, for instance, have been trying to plan for climate change for ages, recognizing it as a clear and present danger to national security.) Yet the mainstream gave the crises minimal attention. The matter of planetary life support was a bit of a boutique concern, in many people’s eyes. Like quilting or collecting vinyl, it had its adherents—often poignantly committed to their arcane hobbies—but their doings were of little general interest.

There’s a kind of desperate fierceness that grows from such isolation, from such commitment to an unpopular idea. I’ve seen it with other ideas that are widely held to threaten the American way of life—socialism and atheism, say, though each of those cases has its own history and scope. “But can’t you see?” plead their proponents from the sidelines. “Can’t you see?”

These days the extended disinformation campaign over what should properly be seen as a life-support emergency has retreated from public and social spaces to the halls of Congress—specifically Republican lawmakers and their constituent donors in a range of fossil-fuel-related industries—where it’s making a last stand in very, very bad policy. It’s also thriving—temporarily, I like to hope—in an anti-government executive branch and its Cabinet-for-hire, a willfully ignorant cadre of inverted Chicken Littles who run around claiming the sky isn’t falling, even as sizable chunks of it rain down awkwardly on their heads.