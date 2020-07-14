American Individualism Is My Climate Fear

What I fear, when it comes to climate change, is the war between the self and the community.

There’s been a curious loneliness, for people like me, in working on climate and species extinction threats these past decades. At first it felt like gaslighting: The scientific evidence for both of these ongoing crises was overwhelming, and their relevance and urgency, not merely to one narrow interest group but to every interest group that lives and will live, seemed painfully clear. (Some sectors of the military, for instance, have been trying to plan for climate change for ages, recognizing it as a clear and present danger to national security.) Yet the mainstream gave the crises minimal attention. The matter of planetary life support was a bit of a boutique concern, in many people’s eyes. Like quilting or collecting vinyl, it had its adherents—often poignantly committed to their arcane hobbies—but their doings were of little general interest.

There’s a kind of desperate fierceness that grows from such isolation, from such commitment to an unpopular idea. I’ve seen it with other ideas that are widely held to threaten the American way of life—socialism and atheism, say, though each of those cases has its own history and scope. “But can’t you see?” plead their proponents from the sidelines. “Can’t you see?”

These days the extended disinformation campaign over what should properly be seen as a life-support emergency has retreated from public and social spaces to the halls of Congress—specifically Republican lawmakers, and their constituent donors in a range of fossil-fuel-related industries—where it’s making a last stand in very, very bad policy. It’s also thriving—temporarily, I like to hope—in an anti-government executive branch and its cabinet-for-hire, a willfully ignorant cadre of inverted Chicken Littles who run around claiming the sky isn’t falling, even as sizable chunks of it rain down awkwardly on their heads.

Climate anxiety should probably be called climate fear. “Anxiety,” after all, is a condition we believe we can and should manage and subdue, maybe with therapy or pills. Fear, on the other hand, is a motivator—a reflex we developed over the span of deep time through painful trial and error, to avoid what can hurt or kill us. When we wish to survive and thrive, we take coordinated, strategic action to keep the object of that fear at bay.

The human capacity for self-preservation through social collaboration is often named as one of our primary and unique attributes, along with the complex language we command and can use to achieve it. In climate change and mass extinction, we’re facing down the most powerful adversaries our kind has ever known. These are clearly enemies of our own making. As the once-famous political cartoonist Walt Kelly wrote in the 1970s and put in the mouth of a fictional possum: We have met the enemy and he is us.

These are vast, systemic problems that demand a vast, systemic solution. A touch of personal nervousness won’t produce an adequate defense. Only our superpowers of cooperation will be able to save the day.

What I fear, when it comes to climate change, is the war between the self and the community. That war is nothing new—in this country the self has been winning the fight since Ronald Reagan and probably before—but with climate and extinction at stake, and a time frame that’s acutely limited, we’re at a crucial inflection point.

The current commander-in-chief is an absurdly perfect embodiment, in fact a caricature, of the side that’s pulling for the self. More than any other factor that has been cited to explain his popularity—including his commitment to a broad corporate license to pollute, profit, and kill; to white supremacy; to sexism; or to an anti-choice posture—that perfect embodiment is what accounts for the diehard loyalty of about a third of the voting populace. He represents and repeatedly enacts, with a zealous and triumphal abandon, the notion that one man, an individual and by extension the individual—driven by no impulse or thought beyond pure, inexhaustible self-interest—should spin like the sun at the center of all being.