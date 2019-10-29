The League of Anti-Environmental Extremists

When it comes to the current crop of president-appointed federal agency heads, Pendley is the rule, not the exception. In nearly every department, those with extremist climate and public lands views, or, at the least, extremist sympathies, have been hired, appointed, or promoted.

As laid out in The New Republic’s November issue by Ed Burmila, many of the arguments deployed by Pendley and his ilk, as is true of many right-wingers, center on maintaining the “small government” lie—a misdirection transferable to whatever conservative argument one wants to peddle. In Pendley’s case, the argument is that by rolling back regulations, wealthy politicos and industry lapdogs like himself are looking out for the little guy; in fact, all they’re doing is peddling the ideologies of the Cliven Bundys of the world as mainstream. The ultimate effect is to clear a path by which the heads of industry enrich themselves, frequently rewarding the helpful temporary officials for their efforts.

Instead of using his platform to actually enact the changes public lands need most, such as the curbing of grazing or a more proactive and long-term approach to handling wildfires, Pendley has instead focused on the “existential threat” of wild horses. Outside of the BLM, the Department of the Interior as a whole has focused less on protecting and stewarding public lands than slashing the size of national parks and public lands for extractive industry use.

None of this anti-environmentalism started with the Trump Administration. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all pushed, to varying degrees, for the increased domestication of oil and natural gas production on federal lands. Bush was louder and clumsier in diving forward with such misguided efforts, but his Democratic predecessor and successor both peddled in half-measures in their first terms, when loftier goals than those established in the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Accords should have been set. As a result, while the Trump Administration has been particularly brazen in its approach and messaging, it had a fairly clear path on which to push for the mass privatization of public land (the end goal for Pendley and his counterparts throughout the Department of the Interior). And as always, it bears remembering that the path towards privatization of federal lands started when the federal government first stole those lands from Indigenous populations—a long history of appropriation according to the interests of the powerful.

The Trump Administration is out of favor with the majority of Americans for a host of reasons, not all of them policy-related. But as with family separation, locking children in cages, or openly condoning white supremacist notions, the administration’s anti-environmental crusade is well ahead of where the American public actually stands. The Kaiser Family Foundation, in partnership with the Washington Post, released a study last Friday taking the American public’s temperature on the administration’s drill-baby-drill approach. While 46 percent of the teenagers polled said they had learned “little” to “nothing” about climate change in school, 79 percent of all those polled agreed that humans are causing climate change. Sixty-seven percent of respondents voiced disapproval of Trump’s climate change approach of outright denial. Fifty-one percent said exploratory drilling should be reduced on federal lands, with 53 percent saying it should be reduced offshore.