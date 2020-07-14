A Window of Possibility on Self-Managed Abortion

As the regulation of mifepristone and misoprostol is not based in medical science, it is more honestly understood as a response to campaigns against legal abortion, meant to limit access. Another legal challenge to the FDA restrictions on mifepristone, filed by the ACLU on behalf of a Kauai-based physician, argues that the restriction requires people seeking a medication abortion to travel such distances that it has made abortion inaccessible.

In addition to the FDA guidelines, 33 states require a physician to dispense the drug, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, and eighteen states effectively ban abortion by telehealth altogether. When access is limited this way, the need for people to obtain medication outside of clinics goes up. “Self-managed abortion is sometimes positioned as a work-around or ‘last resort’ for a future scenario in which abortion access is severely limited,” writes Megan K. Donovan, senior policy manager for the Guttmacher Institute. But this idea is flawed for a number of reasons, she continues. For many people, that future scenario is their current reality. Others would prefer to self-manage even if clinic options are available to them.

Self-managed abortion is legal in all but five states. Despite this, people have been criminalized for obtaining the medication on their own, prosecuted under “fetal harm” laws, Jill Adams, executive director of If/When/How, a legal reproductive justice nonprofit, told Mother Jones in January. Prosecutors have also used people’s browser search histories and text messages to make such cases against them. It’s a cycle that sustains itself: The stigma and the unnecessary regulations all help justify this criminalization.

Combine that hostile environment to legal abortion with the pandemic, and the obstacles only compound one another—but they also show how arbitrary they are. As coronavirus spread across the United States this spring, more and more medical providers shifted to telehealth out of necessity, something the Department of Health and Human Services supported, because to require someone to come in-person to obtain care was itself a health risk.

Like the coronavirus, with medication abortion, it is a risk unequally shared. “COVID-19 is causing devastating consequences in every corner of the country, but nowhere more so than in communities of color and Indigenous communities,” said Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong, in a statement. “Because of longstanding disparities in access to and quality of health care and other manifestations of structural racism, Black and Brown people are more likely to have preexisting health conditions that increase the likelihood of severe illness and death from COVID-19.” Suspending this abortion restriction is one way to help reduce that racial inequality in healthcare.

In deciding this legal challenge, District Judge Chuang wrote in his opinion released Monday, his court will look to the recent Supreme Court decision in June Medical Services, which affirmed its earlier decision in Whole Women’s Health, both concerning abortion access, defining what constitutes an “undue burden” people face in obtaining an abortion. While that fight winds on, the judge has in effect expanded abortion access. This decision to temporarily lift the FDA restrictions could itself help disprove the dire outcomes predicted by opponents of legal abortion. Though their medical opinions are not relevant to either the court or to reproductive health care, nevertheless they have been used to fuel the fight against bodily autonomy. To live free of them for a moment, thanks in part to coronavirus, is an unexpected unburdening.