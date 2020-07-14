A Window of Possibility on Self-Managed Abortion

Combine that hostile environment to legal abortion with the pandemic, and the obstacles only compound one another—but also reveal how arbitrary they are. As the coronavirus spread across the United States this spring, more and more medical providers shifted to telehealth out of necessity, something the Department of Health and Human Services supported, because to require someone to come in person to obtain care was itself a health risk.

As with all things impacted by this pandemic, the risk is unequally shared. “Covid-19 is causing devastating consequences in every corner of the country, but nowhere more so than in communities of color and Indigenous communities,” said Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong, in a statement. “Because of long-standing disparities in access to and quality of health care and other manifestations of structural racism, Black and Brown people are more likely to have preexisting health conditions that increase the likelihood of severe illness and death from Covid-19.” Suspending the abortion restriction is one way to help reduce that racial inequality in health care.

In deciding this legal challenge, District Judge Chuang wrote in his opinion released Monday, his court will look to the recent Supreme Court decision in June Medical Services, which affirmed its earlier decision in Whole Women’s Health, both concerning abortion access, defining what constitutes an “undue burden” people face in obtaining an abortion. While that fight winds on, the judge has in effect expanded abortion access. This decision to temporarily lift the FDA restrictions could itself help disprove the predictions of dire outcomes made by opponents of legal abortion. Though their medical opinions are not relevant to either the court or reproductive health care, nevertheless they have been used to fuel the fight against bodily autonomy. To live free of them for a moment, thanks in part to the coronavirus, is an unexpected unburdening.