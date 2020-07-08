Reproductive Coercion Wins at the Supreme Court

The Affordable Care Act’s rules mandating private health plans cover a range of contraceptive care—including 18 methods explicitly identified by the Food and Drug Administration—have not changed. But today’s ruling expands the range of employers (and others who offer insurance plans, like schools) who are allowed to exclude some or all of these methods if they have religious or moral objections.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor recognized this denial of access in their dissent. “For six years, the Government took care to protect women employees’ access to critical preventive health services while accommodating the diversity of religious opinion on contraception,” Justice Ginsburg wrote. A win for Little Sisters and the Trump administration exemptions may be a win for “religious freedom,” but it cannot be one without also being a loss for reproductive freedom. As Ginsburg continued later in her dissent, “The expansive religious exemption at issue here imposes significant burdens on women employees. Between 70,500 and 126,400 women of childbearing age, the Government estimates, will experience the disappearance of the contraceptive coverage formerly available to them; indeed, the numbers may be even higher.”

As in prior efforts to allow employers and businesses exemptions based on “religious freedom”—whether that is license to fire LGBTQ people from their jobs or refuse them service, or to refuse to provide abortion or transition-related care—such exemptions can grant license to legally discriminate. To base that license on faith is to obscure the material harm it causes to people of any (or no) faith seeking health care, employment, or public accommodation.