Ivanka Trump and Lockheed Martin Want You to Reach for the Stars and Stop Collecting Unemployment

Two weeks ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a record 4.8 million people were hired in the month of June. “Our economy is roaring back,” the president said at the time as CNBC marveled that the number “smashes expectations.” All of this was, for the kind of person who only cares about The Economy and not the ongoing public health crisis, welcome news: People were finally getting back to work! (They were also getting sick and dying in the process, but why let a thing like that get in the way of celebrating the Magical Happiness of the Markets?)

Even so, the numbers weren’t telling the full story: As CNN pointed out in the wake of that report, 3.7 million people have been permanently let go from their old jobs, another 5.4 million are reported to have lost their employer-sponsored health insurance, and up to 33 million still depend on unemployment to keep them afloat.

And for those people, the ones who actually managed to successfully navigate our labyrinthine garbage unemployment system, the likes of Lockheed Martin, General Motors, and Walmart have an idea: What if you used this pandemic as a time for self reflection and personal improvement? What if—and hang with me here—you applied for a completely different, brand-new job? What if this wasn’t a global crisis so much as an opportunity to find the new you!

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump unveiled that effort, the “Find Something New” campaign, complete with a website that instructs the jobless—those new to the labor market and those who got booted out of it because of Covid—to get on the “fast track to an in-demand career.” The site points users to various resources, such as community colleges and retraining programs, that will allow them to fulfill their sacred American duty of placing work above all else. Corporate partners include Home Depot and Visa. Joining them were politicians like Charlotte’s Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles and Republican governors Eric Holcomb and Kim Reynolds.

The website comes complete with links to an external “Career Predictor,” sponsored by Lockheed Martin, where one can figure out through a brief series of simplistic questions—Would you rather: “Save the planet” or “Save people”?—what their future STEM career should be. (I apparently am destined to become an ecologist.) It also comes with links to resumé builders and a page of testimonials from workers who have found new careers in everything from nursing to carpentry to software engineering.