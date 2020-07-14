Ivanka Trump and Lockheed Martin Want You to Reach for the Stars and Stop Collecting Unemployment

In a vacuum, the effort would be perfectly mundane, another public-facing task for Ivanka Trump, a person perfectly suited to tell people to just try something completely different. After all, going from modeling to lifestyle blogging to cosplaying as a real estate executive and White House adviser requires a certain something. (Wealth. Wealth is what it requires.)

But in the present moment, with multiple states regularly posting record-high cases of Covid-19 and school systems across the country opting for remote learning due to worsening cases of community spread because President Trump has been solely devoted to business leaders before and throughout the pandemic, the campaign is nothing short of appalling. The message the group is pushing—that work equals dignity and that no worker should let something like a global pandemic get in the way of the senseless demand to always be productive—is not just a clumsy misstep but a dangerous one, too. It is another form of reminding workers that even in the face of an extended hospitalization or death, their worth to this country extends only as far as their work does.



It’s also founded on the idea that education, training, and a little grit are the best available tools for people to pull themselves out of poverty. It does not grapple with the fact that the best way to help people out of poverty is not to shuffle them around from low-paying job to low-paying job or offer financially inaccessible higher education as a fix-all, but to give them the material resources they need to care for themselves. In a pandemic, that means a recurring wage in exchange for social distancing and not going back to work, on top of making health care and education publicly funded basic rights.