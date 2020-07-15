Why Is Biden Clinging to the Dream of Green Factories?

Just about everyone seems to want a green recovery from the coronavirus and its economic upheaval. Rishi Sunak—Britain’s Conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer—has pledged to decarbonize Britain’s housing stock through investments in energy efficiency and building upgrades. Right-wing Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has started talking up the “green shoots” of economic recovery from the coronavirus, calling his country the world’s most attractive market for clean energy. The European Commission has pledged a Green Deal, in step with an array of new climate commitments from Germany’s center-right Christian Democrat-led government.

It’s nice to see Joe Biden trying to keep pace.

In a speech Tuesday, Biden championed several of the more ambitious recommendations from the Sanders-Biden unity task force on climate, having fused them into his now $2 trillion climate plan and “Build Back Better” agenda. Biden pledged to make the power sector net-zero by 2035, and get the rest of the economy there by 2050. He’ll set aside 40 percent of clean energy and infrastructure investments for communities living on the frontlines of climate change and fossil fuel development. The plan further pledges to create an office of environmental justice within the Department of Justice. He described a Climate Conservation Corps, along the lines of a plan proposed by Washington Governor Jay Inslee in his primary run.

The centerpiece of Biden’s revamped climate plan is green manufacturing and construction: building a network of 500,000 electric charging stations while retrofitting 4 million commercial buildings and 2 million homes; building 1.5 million new units of private and public housing; installing 500 million solar panels and 60,000 American-made wind turbines. The candidate hopes to put 1 million people to work manufacturing electric vehicles, with “American workers racing to dominate the global market” for clean energy, as he said Tuesday, as part of an effort to “reinvigorate domestic manufacturing.”



While it’s a big and ambitious plan relative to what Democrats have offered historically, we might have hoped for more. Egregiously, there’s still no timeline for getting the country off of fossil fuels, leaving U.S. producers largely free to dig up and export as many of those as they please, wherever they please. The driving logic of the plan isn’t unique to Biden by any means: that we’ll simply build enough clean power to displace its fossil fueled counterparts. In his speech, Biden touted his experience overseeing the $90 billion invested in renewables as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. But that story should also be seen as a cautionary tale: Making clean energy cheaper and more widely available—as the ARRA undoubtedly did—is not in itself a plan for getting off of coal, oil and gas along the timeline the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends.

