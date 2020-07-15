How Food Media Created Monsters in the Kitchen

Why didn’t food journalists already know about these abuses? Or if they did know, why hadn’t they reported on them?

For years now, the New York food media has returned to Bowien again and again, seeking his perspective, offering him a platform, knowing that, whatever happens, at the very least they can expect good copy. Like many chefs he is a creation of the media, including even general-interest magazines like this one. But now that serious allegations have surfaced about him, the response from the same journalists who’ve invested years into boosting his profile? Nothing.

In its consistent, uncritical celebration of chefs and owners later revealed to be bad bosses, and in its refusal to reckon with its own role in facilitating their rise to the top, the food media has failed us.

Consider the recent case of chef Abe Conlon, whose Chicago restaurant Fat Rice was garlanded with awards and critical acclaim then forced to shut down after employees exposed Conlon on social media as a torrential asshole. Where was the reporting on the restaurant’s toxic kitchen culture when Fat Rice was being showered with accolades and praise? Mainstream food media perpetuates the dysfunction rampant in the restaurant industry by refusing to report on the “who” behind the “what.” Either the media glosses over its own role in creating kitchen monsters, or it busies itself with a studied silence, steadfastly refusing to address the sins of its imperiled darlings.

Take Momofuku founder David Chang. Chang is a longtime friend and collaborator of food writer Peter Meehan, who recently resigned from his post as food editor of the Los Angeles Times after several colleagues came forward to describe an abusive newsroom culture that flourished under Meehan’s watch, both at the Times and, earlier, at Lucky Peach, the now-defunct food magazine that Meehan co-founded in 2011 with Chang and Chris Ying. Meehan’s resignation from the Times was the biggest story in the food world for much of this summer. He and Chang are close: They have worked on cookbooks together, and in 2018 Meehan featured extensively in several episodes of the first season of Ugly Delicious, Chang’s popular Netflix series.

Chang obviously felt some pressure to say something about Meehan’s fall from grace. The result: a thin, say-nothing statement on his podcast in which Chang shed some crocodile tears, affected a dash of emotional rawness, claimed to have fallen out with Meehan soon after the first edition of Lucky Peach came out in 2011 (how, then, is it possible they were so chummy on the 2018 season of Ugly Delicious?), then said he couldn’t comment further because of a binding NDA with Meehan. The food media’s response to this impossibly weak statement? Silence. The food writers one might have expected to criticize Chang or delve into the longstanding whispers of abuse in his own restaurants’ kitchens had nothing to say, which is perhaps not surprising when you consider that many of them have themselves benefited from Chang’s patronage, appearing on his podcast and in episodes of Ugly Delicious.

Celebrity chefs and food writers need each other—to build their brands and “do numbers,” whether online (for the writers) or at the point of sale (for restaurants). The food media is complicit in the creation of kitchen tyrants, building their profiles, massaging their egos, exploiting their personalities for clicks—and chefs, in turn, help elevate the careers of food writers with access and exposure. In this sense the food world represents the marriage of two uniquely flawed industries: restaurants and the media. Cooks and food writers are all brutalized to some degree by the imperatives of competition and profit. The economics of restaurants are notoriously inhospitable, which means that chefs need to aggressively market themselves in order to stay afloat, while ad-dependent food media outlets, as well as more traditional newspapers and magazines, naturally gravitate to whatever’s going to bring in clicks and readers.



What’s really at stake here is how the food media approaches the task of covering the food industry. There are, of course, important exceptions, but the restaurant media, not unlike technology media in the breathless days of the big new iPhone reveal, is for the most part an uncritical hype machine. It still views its function as handing out recommendations and instructing people where and what to eat. But a restaurant is more than just its food: It’s a workplace, a repository of labor practices, a kitchen with its own particular culture and approach to the management of people and creativity. When so much of food coverage is devoted to celebrating and cultifying chefs as eccentric, demanding “creatives,” unbeholden to the ordinary rules of the workplace, can we be surprised that this new moment, in which many chefs and restaurant owners are being revealed as the abusive, domineering bosses they really are, has left the food media flat-footed? A pivot to a more critical, adversarial approach to covering restaurants seems unlikely as long as the food media is built on the idea of the chef as a singular creative mind.

Despite the waves of revelations that have rocked the restaurant industry in recent years—starting with the #MeToo-fueled implosions of the careers of Mario Batali and Ken Friedman in 2017—the media’s reckoning with its own role in elevating and enabling these kitchen abusers has been scant to non-existent. This seems grossly unfair. Does a restaurant serving good food deserve to be celebrated if employees are regularly harassed and demeaned, and the culture of the kitchen is built on manipulation and abuse? Why should it be up to individual employees to put their necks on the line and tell these stories of abuse, often at great risk to themselves and their future employment prospects, when there’s a whole segment of the media that’s nominally devoted to covering the food world?