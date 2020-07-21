John Lewis’s “Good Trouble” Is Happening in the Streets Right Now

Following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a local study by The Minneapolis Tribune asked Minnesotans whether white Americans should feel guilty following King’s assassination. Eighty-nine percent of respondents answered “No.” When asked to explain their reasoning, 28 percent of those people said it was because they had “No involvement with assassination or with Negro problem in general,” while another 11 percent said the shooting was “King’s (Negroes’) own fault—was just stirring up trouble.”

King, whose radicalism has also been whitewashed posthumously, was seen by white Americans in his lifetime as a threat and an agitator. “The historic debate between advocates of nonviolence and self-defense obscures the reality that nonviolent civil disobedience received widespread condemnation by both defenders of segregation and moderates who personally disapproved of Jim Crow,” Peniel Joseph of the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. “Both groups criticized the protest tactics designed to eradicate that evil system.” For King, Lewis and their contemporaries in the civil rights movement, their strategy of nonviolence did not shield them from being attacked by white conservatives and moderates alike as incendiary and dangerous.

This same framework continues to be applied today to people still fighting for their lives and basic dignity. The condemnations of the tactics used and demands made in national uprisings in defense of Black lives are the most immediate and urgent example we have right now, but the recent history on this is long: When protesters rose to decry the shortcomings in President Obama’s immigration policies, they were asked to “sit down” and informed that they were “not paying attention.” The water protectors at Standing Rock, outgunned by a militarized police force, were greeted with political inaction by a Democratic White House until global coverage, spurred by the work of Native organizers, forced the hand of the Obama administration—an ostensible victory swiftly undermined by a new president and bills in state legislatures that outlawed pipeline protests. For nearly a decade now, the Movement for Black Lives has organized a national movement against racist and lethal police brutality and state harm of Black people and communities. It has been met with open contempt and violence to its right and condescension and pragmatic tsk-tsking by liberals trying to explain what it really means or should be doing instead of taking to the streets.