Trump’s Polling Decline Is Tying the Conservative Media in Knots

“I think we are doing very well in the polls,” he claimed, “I think, if you look at the different states, I think we are doing very well.” In an interview with Breitbart on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence backed him up—by contradicting him. “I think polling is broken in America,” he said simply. “I didn’t believe the polls in 2016, and I don’t believe the polls in 2020.” The clues about how the White House actually believes Trump is doing aren’t hard to pick up. Campaign manager Brad Parscale was demoted last week, the highest-profile move yet in an ongoing campaign reshuffle.

But however far Trump falls in the polls, he can depend on the conservative press spinning things his way. Last week, for instance, a Monmouth survey found that 57 percent of voters in Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in an upset by less than a point in 2016, believe there are “secret voters in their communities who support Trump but won’t tell anyone about it,” with 27 percent believing there are “many” of them. This was not so much evidence that many of these voters actually exist as an illustration of how skeptical voters have become about polls since 2016. On his show last week, Rush Limbaugh was happy to suggest that Biden’s numbers in Pennsylvania would erode once “people figure out the extreme left-wing and radical agenda that Biden has adopted.” He also speculated that Democratic strategists themselves disbelieve the polls.

“If the Democrats were so secure in these polls showing that Trump is losing in double digits, come on, folks—and all over the place, in every poll—then we’d have a regular old election, and they couldn’t wait for it,” he said. “They couldn’t wait. We’d have early voting, we’d have people showing up on November 3rd. There wouldn’t be any talk of not voting [because] of Covid-19. They would want this election to happen as normally and as soon as it could. And, instead, they’re still focusing on cheating with dead people, ballot harvesting, mail-in voting.”