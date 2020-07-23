Here’s What It Would Take to Reopen Schools Safely

So, what is the science?

Here’s the part that has led some people to suggest reopening schools is worth the risk: In the United States, less than 2 percent of recorded Covid-19 cases have been confirmed among children. Researchers in China found that susceptibility to the virus seemed to increase with age, meaning kids may be less likely to get it even when they come into contact with the virus. And they’re more likely to have mild or even no symptoms when they do have it. (That also might affect the number of confirmed cases: If kids don’t seem sick, they might not be tested.) The younger the kids, the better they seem to fare against the virus. Researchers believe the infection rate among younger children is lower because they have fewer ACE2 receptors, which they gain with age; the virus uses these receptors like doorknobs to enter the body.

It’s complicated, it’s not cheap, and in some areas, it’s impossible.

But research on Covid-19 is evolving. And the latest research, in particular, is far less optimistic. Last week, a study conducted in South Korea and published online by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that symptomatic kids between the ages of 10 and 19 are just as likely to spread Covid-19 as adults. Younger kids are about half as likely to spread the virus—but that’s not nothing. It’s also important to note that this study took place during school closures, when kids are less likely to interact with others than adults who work at essential jobs, for instance. The study also didn’t look at how much asymptomatic children can spread the virus. That could mean that even this study underestimates kids’ ability to transmit the illness: Researchers studying Covid-19 in general, so far, have found that “silent transmission” from those who haven’t yet developed symptoms, or never do, seems to contribute to a “majority” of cases. There’s evidence that even young children can spread the virus. Cases at daycare centers are rising—including one in-home center where at least 16 children and adults were sickened while a parent and baby waited for days on test results that eventually came back positive.

So while healthy children are at lower risk for the virus, they’re not no-risk. Long-term health issues, including neurological complications, are poorly understood—especially in children. And even healthy children present a risk to others: to their peers, teachers, bus drivers, other school staff, and family members back home.

What parents and administrators alike want to know is whether there’s anything individual schools can do to mitigate that risk. There is, researchers say—but it’s complicated, it’s not cheap, and in some areas, it’s impossible.

“Whenever we’re talking about school reopening, we talk about it as kind of a monolith,” Sara Johnson, an associate professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-director of the Hopkins Consortium for School-Based Health Solutions, told me. But “each school reopening is a totally different set of considerations, and even within districts, there’s a huge amount of variability.”

Megan Collins, co-director of the Hopkins consortium, agreed. “There’s no one-size-fits-all solution here. There has to be the flexibility to adapt according to what different communities need.”

Johnson and Collins said they’d ask two main questions when it comes to reopening: What do transmission rates look like in a given school’s community, and what resources does the school have?

