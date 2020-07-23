Here’s What It Would Take to Reopen Schools Safely

At summer camps and in the South Korea study, teens have been at higher risk than younger kids, prompting some experts to recommend opening only elementary schools, not middle or high schools. That’s what some countries have done, with many precautions in place. On July 15, a panel of experts from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine recommended that schools open, where possible, for younger kids and those with special needs. Shayla R. Griffin, a researcher and educator based in Detroit, who works on issues of equity and inclusion, similarly suggested in a recent blog post that schools open only for those who need in-person classes the most—including younger students who struggle with online learning and those with special needs. These in-person classes could use empty middle and high school classrooms for greater distancing, with traditional district lines blurring based on need. While it is difficult to replace in-person instruction for any student, it is nearly impossible to replace in-person occupational therapy, social adaptive skills, and other interventions for children who need them.

“Many of the kids who are going to be unable to participate in in-person school, or who may have the most challenges in engaging in this hybrid model, are likely to be the same kids who are already potentially facing the biggest challenges in schools to begin with,” Johnson said. “The pandemic has really amplified, or has the potential to amplify, some of those disparities.” So while parents everywhere are eager for schools to reopen, shoring up resources for the children who are at the greatest risk for being disproportionately affected by this pandemic is an important part of the response, she said.

School districts still hoping to find a way around this problem by simultaneously preparing for all-online, all-in-person, and hybrid models are probably doing both teachers and students a disservice. “We have a month to do it. Don’t distract teachers by asking them to come up with three versions of plans when two of them are unlikely to be safe to implement,” Griffin wrote in her blog post. In any case, she argued, with teachers focused on keeping classrooms clean and getting students to wear masks and maintain a distance, it’s not clear students would actually learn more in-person than online.