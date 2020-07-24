What $600 Can Do

I’m staying with my parents, and with the Covid unemployment supplement about to end, I’ve decided to let go of my apartment in New York. Whatever money I have in my bank account has to last me until I feel safe enough to go back to work, and I don’t know when that will be. I’m worried about how long I’ll be able to survive and how much I’ll have to financially lean on the people around me to get by. People are having to put their lives at risk in order to keep businesses going, and I don’t think it’s safe. I mean, if I felt like it was safe, I would be back at work.

Kayla, 21, Minnesota

“In the announcement of their plans to open, they told us they couldn’t guarantee PPE for workers, and, most damning to me, they wouldn’t require masks for customers.”

The $600 let me not go back to a job in the tourism industry where they were not taking proper steps to protect us, even after employees co-signed on a letter of grievance. In the announcement of their plans to open, they told us they couldn’t guarantee PPE for workers, and, most damning to me, they wouldn’t require masks for customers. This is a cruise boat with windows that can’t open and one open-air deck. It would be close quarters, even with social distance. Every day, I see their boats go out full of people, and I feel so, so grateful I was able to leave thanks to the $600.