What $600 Can Do

Despite early promises from the president of a swift economic bounceback from the pandemic, the Labor Department’s jobs report on Thursday estimated that more than 31 million people were claiming unemployment benefits. At the same time, the unemployment insurance benefit established in March’s stimulus bill—which grants laid-off workers an additional $600 each week—is set to expire at the end of the month. As Congress continues to debate the terms of a new stimulus package, Republicans are attempting to scrap or drastically lower that benefit against the recommendations of a number of economists (and basic common sense and decency).

With the end date for that much-needed unemployment assistance quickly approaching, we asked several laid-off workers across different industries, many in the states hit hardest by the pandemic, to explain how they’ve navigated the unemployment system, what the $600 supplement has meant during a public health crisis, and how they see their jobs changing in the future.

Latasia, 21, Georgia

The extra $600 actually gave me chances I never had before. I was able to pay off some of my school fees. My job paid $8/$9 hourly, and I was just getting by on that. I wish I could find a job that pays over $11 but it’s hard.

It also allowed me to not return to a job in the service industry I had to travel by two trains and a bus to get to, plus the fact that cases here were still high here when my job reopened. I knew the $600 would end sooner or later, but finding work has been difficult. I had the perfect job lined up before everything happened. Covid took that away from me.