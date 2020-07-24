The Limits of Mask Ordinances

Yet mask requirements don’t do much to address indoor transmission. In D.C., as in many areas where mask requirements have been imposed, restaurants and bars remain open. Despite distance put between diners, a recent study from JPMorgan found that card expenses toward restaurant dining were “particularly predictive” of later virus spread. While removing masks to eat, as the current D.C. order allows, makes logistical sense—science has come a long way, but we still haven’t figure out how to eat while keeping a mask on—it also highlights how hard it actually is to make indoor dining safe.

“Six feet is good, obviously 10 feet is better, but if you’re around a lot of people, even if you’re within six feet you should still be wearing a mask,” Saskia Popescu, a hospital epidemiologist and infection preventionist, told me. When it comes to managing risks, she also recommends making decisions based on the environment you’re in. “Do you have airflow, do you have natural ventilation, how small is the space? And then, is it an enclosed space with a lot of people—you look at how many people are in that environment with you and for how long.”

Airflow is a particularly complicated factor. Many restaurants, offices, homes, schools, churches and other indoor spaces involve ventilation systems that recirculate at least part of the air. In one case study of a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, a diner with no symptoms sat in front of an air-conditioning vent, which pushed viral particles through the air—more than six feet—and sickened diners downwind. Those outside of the vent’s path were fine.

“If you can’t bring in higher rates of outdoor air, you want to increase the filtration of the air that is recirculated,” Allen told me. That can be done by installing high-quality filters in the existing HVAC systems, or by using portable HEPA filters in the rooms themselves. But as of right now, local ordinances focused on mask-wearing don’t require that. People who live, work or eat in buildings where the air is recirculated but not well-filtered may never even know that they’re at higher risk. “Look, we know how this is spread,” Popescu said. “People in close contact for prolonged periods of time, like household contacts—that’s the high-risk interaction that’s going to get people sick.”

While wearing a mask is important, the broader policy solutions that could help contain Covid-19, though expensive, are well-known by now. Investing in widely available and quick-turnaround tests and contact tracing is perhaps most important. Upgrading building ventilation is another. So is strengthening the social safety net with sick leave, safe housing, universal health care, unemployment, and other policies—all of which will help halt workplace transmission for people with Covid-19.

Relying solely on masks to control the pandemic is more difficult for those who face discrimination because of their mask-wearing. There have been accounts of racism against masked people of color, including a case in May where two Black men were escorted out of a Walmart by an armed guard because they were wearing masks. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, called it “the masking-while-Black phenomenon.”

“I really need, want, someone to come in and say, please, make your mask like this, do it like this.”

“We tell everybody: wear a mask,” he told me. “Of course, many African American men don’t want to wear a mask because they’re afraid of being profiled.” Wearing a mask in a bank, for instance, seems particularly risky for many people—but especially people of color, Benjamin said. There may also be racial disparities in how mask mandates are enforced, with people of color more likely to be stopped and fined.

Joshua Santarpia, an associate professor of pathology and microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told me that he wishes people had more guidance from health officials on which materials are best for masks and how to wear them properly—including putting them on and taking them off without becoming infected in the process. “I really need, want, someone to come in and say, please, make your mask like this, do it like this,” he said. He recommended making different standard sizes and widths, like shoe sizes. “We need better masks for people—better fitting, better quality,” he said.