The Limits of Mask Ordinances

People who live, work, or eat in buildings where the air is recirculated but not well filtered may never even know that they’re at higher risk.

Yet mask requirements don’t do much to address indoor transmission. In D.C., as in many areas where mask requirements have been imposed, restaurants and bars remain open. Despite distance put between diners, a recent study from JPMorgan found that card expenses toward restaurant dining were “particularly predictive” of later virus spread. While removing masks to eat, as the current D.C. order allows, makes logistical sense—science has come a long way, but we still haven’t figured out how to eat while keeping a mask on—it also highlights how hard it actually is to make indoor dining safe.

“Six feet is good, obviously 10 feet is better, but if you’re around a lot of people, even if you’re within six feet, you should still be wearing a mask,” Saskia Popescu, a hospital epidemiologist and infection preventionist, told me. When it comes to managing risks, she also recommends making decisions based on the environment you’re in. “Do you have airflow, do you have natural ventilation, how small is the space? And then, is it an enclosed space with a lot of people—you look at how many people are in that environment with you and for how long.”

Airflow is a particularly complicated factor. Many restaurants, offices, homes, schools, churches, and other indoor spaces involve ventilation systems that recirculate at least part of the air. In one case study of a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, a diner with no symptoms sat in front of an air-conditioning vent, which pushed viral particles through the air—more than six feet—and sickened diners downwind. Those outside of the vent’s path were fine.