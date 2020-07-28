It’s Shaping Up to Be a Horrific Election Season for Republican Women

Democrats have attained these heights not just by identifying women of uncommon political abilities but also by carefully easing their path to high office with institutional support in the form of money and endorsements. Take Duckworth, who has emerged over the last month as a major foil for the right: She was originally tapped to run for a suburban Chicago seat in 2006 by soon-to-be White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. While Duckworth narrowly lost that race, she was nevertheless rewarded with a plum role in the Obama administration that she subsequently used as a springboard into successful bids for the House and Senate. Along the way, her ascent was promoted by luminaries like Emanuel, Obama, and John Kerry.

Republicans haven’t invested anything close to that level of time, energy, and resources to assist promising female politicians. Their attempts to counter the organizing juggernaut of Emily’s List have produced only a string of inferior copies—WISH List, Maggie’s List, the Susan B. Anthony List—that their own donors mostly haven’t heard of. This is likely because Republicans are much less inclined to think that the country would be better off with more women in office, as public polling indicates. One 2018 survey found that Republican women were actually more likely than Republican men to prefer a male candidate.

As a consequence, Republicans elect many fewer women to both state and federal office. The 2018 elections saw 120 women file to run as Republican congressional candidates. All but 13 lost, reducing the GOP’s female House membership by half, even as the Democrats increased their contingent from 64 to a record 89. National Republicans loudly wailed that the situation “can’t get worse,” but it did almost immediately with the retirement announcement of Representative Susan Brooks, an Indiana Republican who had taken the lead in recruiting and mentoring new women candidates.

The numbers show just how long this has been a problem. In the elections since 1992’s Year of the Woman, Democratic women (both incumbents and challengers) filed to run for Congress about 2,350 times; that compares with about 1,350 for Republican women, according to data from Rutgers University’s Center for American Women in Politics. The Democratic candidates have been more likely than the Republicans to win their primaries, and Democratic nominees have been more likely to win their general elections. That’s how you get a situation in which the House boasts more female representatives than ever, while at the same time featuring fewer Republican women than at any time since 1994.

Seeking to bounce back from their present nadir, Republicans have broken their own records this year for both female candidates and primary winners. But most of those nominees are facing tough odds in a cycle when Democrats are seen as likely to build on their majority. There is significant likelihood, in other words, that 2020 will be the second catastrophic election in a row for Republican women.

Overseeing this long decline is President Trump, who has spent the last five years repelling millions of female voters from the Republican brand. He can’t be held responsible for a gender gap that has polarized men and women since at least the 1980s, but he has contributed in every way possible to its historic growth during his administration. Recent surveys show that Trump’s deficit with female voters, which stood at 13 points in the 2016 exit poll, has grown as large as 21 points today.

As more women leave the GOP—including politically savvy activists who otherwise might have helped candidate recruitment efforts or even run for office themselves—it will only become harder for it to transition away from the male-dominated status quo. The example of Barbara Bollier is instructive in this regard: A Republican state lawmaker in Kansas, she broke with the party over her disgust with Trump’s leadership and is now a legitimate threat to deliver Democrats their first Senate win in the state since 1932.

But the president isn’t just driving out voters and allies. He is actively hindering female Republican legislators at the individual level.