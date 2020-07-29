Congress Has the “Dumbest Idea Ever” for the Unemployed

In practice, then, Senate Republicans propose to address a health crisis that’s gotten three times worse by cutting a vitally important unemployment benefit by two-thirds. Adding a Dickensian touch, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Fox News that the package will also double from 50 percent to 100 percent the “three-martini lunch” tax deduction for business meals. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this video clip in a Biden campaign ad.



Cutting benefits to one-third to fix a problem that’s gotten three times worse sounds like an arithmetic error, but it isn’t. The GOP is alarmed by studies showing that most workers eligible for unemployment assistance can get more money collecting benefits than from working. That’s true for fully two-thirds of these beneficiaries, according to one University of Chicago study. The reason is that although $600 would bring unemployment benefits even with wages for the average worker, the workers losing their job in the Covid-19 pandemic aren’t average: They earn less than the average wage, in many cases because the federal hourly minimum wage is a paltry $7.25. Consequently, when they lose their jobs, they get a raise.



In ordinary times, being able to earn more on the dole than from working would probably at some point become a problem. An excellent solution would be to raise the federal hourly wage minimum to $15. As Scalia has noted, the $600 weekly benefit is equivalent to what you’d get working 40 hours at $15 per hour. Trump hinted earlier this month that he would soon propose a minimum-wage increase, but he never followed up. (Perhaps Kudlow, who doesn’t think there should be any minimum wage at all, got to him.) Even if Trump were to propose the hike, it’s hard to see Senate Republicans allowing it.

