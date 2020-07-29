Bill Barr Battles Democrats to a Draw

Barr, for his part, left no illusions about his central role in the Trump administration. He described the Russia investigation as “bogus” in his opening statement, insisted that there was no systemic racism in American law enforcement, and claimed his interventions in the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn cases were in defense of the rule of law instead of an attack on it. At one point, when questioned about the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, he blamed early testing failures by the CDC on the Obama administration, which had been out of power for three years when the first cases emerged in China last December.

It would be unfair to single out House Democrats for their subpar performance on Tuesday. Many Senate Democrats also struggle with questioning high-profile witnesses. In this hearing and others, Republican lawmakers have also long used hearings as an opportunity to grandstand and perform soliloquies in recent years, often in the president’s defense. Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee’s ranking GOP member, used part of his opening statement to show a series of contextless video clips, purportedly from recent U.S. protests, to make sweeping claims about violence in major American cities.

Some lawmakers asked important questions that fit uneasily into the oversight hearing. Two lawmakers, Maryland’s Jaime Raskin and Washington’s Pramila Jayapal, pressed Barr about the administration’s disparate response to armed anti-lockdown demonstrators, including those who bore Confederate flags and stormed Michigan’s legislature in May. It’s fair to question (and fairly easy to answer) why Trump and his allies expressed sympathy with those groups while lashing out at anti-racism protesters after the killing of George Floyd a few weeks later. But while federal agents have the legal authority to protect Portland’s federal courthouse, that jurisdiction wouldn’t extend to state property where state and local police would be responsible.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell fared better than most of his colleagues while questioning Barr about his role in the Roger Stone prosecution. At one point, he asked whether Barr had intervened in any other federal criminal case as he had for Stone. “Not that I recall,” Barr replied, effectively confirming that he had singled out the president’s ally for special treatment. “Does that seem like something you would recall?” Swalwell asked in response. He also grilled Barr extensively about Trump’s commutation of Stone’s sentence, noting that Barr had told the Senate last year that it would be a crime for a president to offer pardons in exchange for a witness who refused to incriminate him.

Louisiana’s Cedric Richmond chastised Barr for invoking John Lewis in his opening statement while defending federal agents who attack protesters in the streets. “I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words and that you really should keep the name of the Honorable John Lewis out of the Justice Department’s mouth,” he told the attorney general. While that moment played well on social media, Richmond also managed to get Barr to admit that he had no proof to support his claims that foreign governments could use fake mail-in ballots to undermine the election. (Election experts in multiple states have also said such a plot would be virtually impossible to carry out.)

Congress’s shortcomings in this area are nothing new, unfortunately. When lawmakers prepared to question Special Counsel Robert Mueller about his findings last year, I worried that the standard format for hearings would prove disastrous at make-or-break moments. Five-minute question segments all too often devolve into shouting matches about limited time as lawmakers blaze through a set of predetermined questions without deviation or clarification. Television cameras and social-media feeds meant that many lawmakers would prioritize viral moments over substantive inquiries. Last year’s impeachment hearings, where questioning was largely done by majority and minority staff counsel, was a rare glimpse at a more useful alternative.

I didn’t expect House lawmakers to stumble across Bill Barr’s Achilles heel at Tuesday’s hearing. Nor did I hope that they would get him to reveal, a la Alexander Butterfield, something on the magnitude of the Nixon White House tapes. But it’s not too much for anyone to hope that their lawmakers can do more than the bare minimum when they have the opportunity to question a key executive-branch official under oath about abuses and scandals under his watch. As long as they only control half of Congress, hearings are their best opportunity to hold Trump administration officials like Barr accountable. Performative oversight is no oversight at all.