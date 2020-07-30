Covid-19 and the Limits of American Moral Reasoning

Two months later, as school reopenings loom, Donald Trump’s all-out “war” against Covid-19 has been—like all other American “wars” since 1942—an unevenly waged failure. We lead the world not only in defense spending but also in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Throughout the United States, people—usually the president’s people—continue to reject social distancing and mask wearing, while covering their decisions by spreading scientifically unsound misinformation and conspiracy theories; in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp, a white Trump-aligned Republican, has forbidden mask mandates in his counties and cities, going so far as to sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democratic woman of color, for insisting that city residents mask themselves.

This was a “war” we were destined to lose. That’s not because we lack the resources necessary to implement the non-pharmaceutical interventions—distancing, mask use, hand washing—that we know work. It’s because a virus, the supreme agent of mass death in human history, will never be dominated. Covid-19 can’t currently be beaten. It can only be lived with.

A new rhetoric of care, empathy, and respect for life is needed to face Covid-19 and survive—a rhetoric of care to be encoded in how we speak but also to transform the institutions and cultures that make our nation run, from our health care and educational systems to our economy, our military, and our impulse to over-policing.

Even when we want to help or to survive, it is too easy to let the rhetoric of war occupy our hearts and minds (see?), to deploy violence-glorifying metaphors to speak of viruses, ourselves, and our nation. War has failed us; consequently, we have failed the world. What America needs now is care, not war, spoken in our words and enacted in our policies.

“Your health” is what we drink to—and who doesn’t want health? To eat well, to exercise, to be thin and fit, and to grow old gracefully before dying out of sight. To feel proud when a nurse calls your blood pressure “perfect” or your body fat percentage “normal.” To smile when they flick the needle and say: “Such healthy veins!”

This assumption of health as an “identity” is one of writer Eula Biss’s many reflections in On Immunity, her critically acclaimed 2015 volume about vaccination and togetherness. “I am healthy, we tell each other, meaning that we eat certain foods and avoid others, that we exercise and do not smoke,” she writes. “Health, it is implied, is the reward for living the way we live, and lifestyle is its own variety of immunity.”

It is virtuous to be healthy in America—just as it’s virtuous to be rich. The healthy and the wealthy, it is understood, have worked hard to get where they are. And now, in a global pandemic, the bodies of the financially well-off and fittest are among the safest. Many white-collar workers are able to work from home and have their groceries delivered; the workers contracted by Whole Foods or Instacart to deliver these groceries obviously do not have this option. Many from America’s privileged work-from-home class are now venturing out into bars and restaurants, choosing to shed the mask for an hour in a public space in exchange for a meal someone else has cooked. The workers who wait on them—and who are disproportionately Black and brown—have no other viable options: They can’t afford to stay home and safe. Much of this health risk, and who bears it, is grounded in our society’s easy conflation of health and financial privilege.

This kind of virtue, flatly earned, can be stifling: If I’m a good person because I’m healthy, you may wonder, what happens when I’m not? Over these long months, as most of us self-isolate at home or with small groups of friends and family, our typical rhythms of bodily wellness may be entirely disrupted. We eat only what’s available. If gyms are open, they’re still among the riskiest places to go. Going on walks and runs and bike rides carries an aspect of shame never present before, as getting out of the house is being reported—and often uploaded online—as singly selfish behavior.