An Inconvenient Lesson From the Pandemic: We Have to Stop Eating Meat

In November 2019, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) called for global greenhouse gas emissions to decline nearly 8 percent every year until 2030 if there is to be any chance of restraining global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). In the first four months of this year, anthropogenic emissions did indeed fall 8 percent due to shutdowns responding to the Covid-19 pandemic—for a brief moment, the prerogatives of short-term and long-term necessity coincided. Many economies’ emissions have since bounced back, however; by the year’s end global greenhouse gas pollution will likely decrease by only 5.5 percent. The worst shock in the history of capitalism—far surpassing the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, Black Thursday in 1929, and the Spanish Flu of 1918—sufficed to only briefly brush against the UNEP’s 8 percent target. We are left with the paradox of climate change: the UNEP’s target is feasible because we momentarily achieved it, but it also seems impossible, for how could we suffer worse recessions year upon year for a decade? The key to the riddle of the 8 percent problem is land, which provides ground for both hope and despair.

Only two activities changed drastically during the pandemic: transportation and land use. The former, which accounts for 20 percent of fossil CO2 emissions, fell by half during the worst stages of the global lockdown due to canceled commutes and travel, but has quickly recovered. “Fundamentally nothing has changed,” Carbon Brief’s Simon Evans observed. “Once people get back in their cars, it’s the same cars.” Metrics for the other big sectors, like industry, shipping, and electricity, only dipped slightly during the pandemic. By contrast, deforestation—what the IPCC rather bloodlessly calls “land-use change”—has exploded. Poring over satellite data of eighteen countries, the World Wildlife Fund found that global deforestation in March 2020 jumped 150 percent compared to the three-year average. Deforestation releases the carbon trapped in trees and soil and facilitates the expansion of the livestock industry, a huge greenhouse gas polluter that relies on vast swaths of land cleared for pasture and feed. The climate effects of such wanton deforestation will partially vitiate any environmental gains from the collapse in ground and air transport this spring.

The coronavirus distracted us from noticing how patron states have quietly given their blessing to rapacious ranchers and loggers. In April, Ricardo Salles, Brazil’s minister for the environment, advised his ministerial colleagues to further deregulate the Amazonian beef industry “while we are in a quiet moment for press coverage because they only talk about Covid.” While most countries’ greenhouse gas emissions will fall in 2020 because of the pandemic, Brazil’s are set to increase by 10–20 percent, despite Jair Bolsonaro’s administration finally having been forced by an international divestment campaign to announce a 120-day moratorium on fires in the Amazon. Brazil is not unique, nor is it even the worst offender. Forests in Indonesia and Congo have been razed this year at an even faster clip. Land-use change and its close associate, the livestock sector, produce vast quantities of methane—a greenhouse gas that is many, many times more potent than CO2. Methane pollution, produced both by ruminant livestock—through their unusual digestive process—and the deregulated fracking industry, is now experiencing its fastest growth rate in the last twenty years.

To meet the targets researchers say are necessary to forestall catastrophic warming, we will likely have to reduce deforestation emissions as quickly as transport’s emissions fell during the pandemic. Fortunately, where the will exists, giving up meat and reforestation can both happen quickly. While it will take decades to rebuild our transport, energy, and housing infrastructure, what we eat depends in large part on what we sow next season. The livestock industry currently provides only 18 percent of food calories but occupies 83 percent of all agricultural land, including billions of hectares of pasture that until recently had been forested.

That’s not to say that cutting meat and reforesting is entirely simple. As the affluent eat the most of these environmentally destructive products, their consumption should fall farthest and fastest. Given the colonial history of wildlife conservation, care must be taken to ensure that environmental policies prioritizing reforestation do not burden the world’s poor. That means taking into account the rate of regrowth and carbon sequestration of potential forests as well as their biodiversity alongside true international solidarity in the form of reparations, technological and academic exchanges, and global scientific collaboration. We will have to find safer, better paid, and less grueling jobs for former livestock workers from North Carolina to Chile. And prioritizing reforestation should take place in conjunction with respect for Indigenous land rights, not in opposition to it.