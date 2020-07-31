An Inconvenient Lesson From the Pandemic: We Have to Stop Eating Meat

The coronavirus distracted us from noticing how patron states have quietly given their blessing to rapacious ranchers and loggers. In April, Ricardo Salles, Brazil’s minister for the environment, advised his ministerial colleagues to further deregulate the Amazonian beef industry “while we are in a quiet moment for press coverage because they only talk about Covid.” While most countries’ greenhouse gas emissions will fall in 2020 because of the pandemic, Brazil’s are set to increase by 10–20 percent, despite Jair Bolsonaro’s administration finally having been forced by an international divestment campaign to announce a 120-day moratorium on fires in the Amazon. Brazil is not unique, nor is it even the worst offender. Forests in Indonesia and Congo have been razed this year at an even faster clip. Land-use change and its close associate, the livestock sector, produce vast quantities of methane—a greenhouse gas that is many, many times more potent than CO2. Methane pollution, produced both by ruminant livestock—through their unusual digestive process—and the deregulated fracking industry, is now experiencing its fastest growth rate in the last twenty years.

To meet the targets researchers say are necessary to forestall catastrophic warming, we will likely have to reduce deforestation emissions as quickly as transport’s emissions fell during the pandemic. Fortunately, where the will exists, giving up meat and reforestation can both happen quickly. While it will take decades to rebuild our transport, energy, and housing infrastructure, what we eat depends in large part on what we sow next season. The livestock industry currently provides only 18 percent of food calories but occupies 83 percent of all agricultural land, including billions of hectares of pasture that, until recently, had been forested.

That’s not to say that cutting meat and reforesting is entirely simple. As the affluent eat most of these environmentally destructive products, their consumption should fall farthest and fastest. Given the colonial history of wildlife conservation, care must be taken to ensure that environmental policies prioritizing reforestation do not burden the world’s poor. That means taking into account the rate of regrowth and carbon sequestration of potential forests as well as their biodiversity alongside true international solidarity in the form of reparations, technological and academic exchanges, and global scientific collaboration. We will have to find safer, better paid, and less grueling jobs for former livestock workers from North Carolina to Chile. And prioritizing reforestation should take place in conjunction with respect for Indigenous land rights, not in opposition to it.