The Douglass Republic

As our country grapples with a deadly pandemic, responds to still more outbreaks of police brutality, and bears astonished witness to street after street filled with fed-up citizens calling for change, I find myself thinking of Frederick Douglass. The former slave, orator, political organizer, and self-taught man of letters in many ways speaks to the present moment of civic and racial fracture almost as powerfully as when he scourged the conscience of white America in the mid-nineteenth century.

Indeed, it’s no exaggeration to say that Douglass’s legacy—and indeed his very image—continues to haunt the urgent quest for real and enduring racial justice in twenty-first–century America. After Douglass found a wider audience in 1842 as the well-spoken protégé of William Lloyd Garrison’s Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society, he went on to become—alongside his many other celebrated accomplishments—the most photographed American of the nineteenth century. His image has remained a steady presence in our time as well, and not just on film. According to the Douglass scholar John Stauffer, in addition to 168 photographic portraits, the great man’s face graces “the walls of fifty neighborhoods; seventeen schools or universities; seven libraries or historical societies; seven community centers; five public housing projects; five government buildings; five churches; three stores; three playgrounds and parks; two prisons; two underpasses; one fire station; one newspaper building; one publishing house; and one subway station.” This vast roll call of Douglass mural sites and building names neatly distills the aspirations and deferred promises that continue to define so much of black experience two centuries after his birth.

Douglass almost never smiled while posing. In presenting himself as sober, dignified, confident, he refuted prevailing stereotypes that cruelly caricatured African Americans as carelessly content with bondage, while also furnishing vivid and unassailable evidence of black equality. He hoped his white viewers would see him and his kinsmen as, well, kin. “Whether we read Shakespeare or look at Hogarth’s pictures, we commune alike with nature and have human beings for society,” Douglass wrote in a lecture called “Pictures and Progress.” “They are of the earth and speak to us in a known tongue. They are neither angels nor demons, but in their possibilities both. We see in them not only men and women, but ourselves.” Douglass anticipated the evocative power of recorded images a century before photos of police dogs attacking civilians helped tame the Klan in Birmingham, and even longer before cell phones captured police killings of Eric Garner, Walter Scott, George Floyd, and so many others.

He also knew that countering the narrative of delusional white supremacy was a double-edged sword; too much information aimed at exposing its brutalities could bring new and unintended forms of harm. He bristled at other authors of slave narratives who included a surplus of details surrounding their escape from bondage. It was best, he argued, to leave some edges blurred. Here, too, Douglass’s cautions echo down through today’s agitations for racial justice: Some protesters demonstrating in response to George Floyd’s murder asked their supporters to stop sharing their photos on social media. We serial tweeters may believe we’re acting in the spirit of Douglass when he observed, “It is evident that the great cheapness and universality of pictures must exert a powerful, though silent, influence upon the ideas and sentiment of present and future generations.” In reality, though, such images now possess an ominous underside—and present a new opportunity for the racial surveillance state: By trafficking in cheap, universal images of today’s uprisings, we may just be thoughtlessly exposing our friends to facial-recognition technology. Discovery in Douglass’s time could mean a return to slavery or a violent death. For modern protesters, it can also result in death (as it may have for six Ferguson activists after 2014) or having their names and addresses publicly released over Facebook Live—as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson did in June. Krewson’s actions helped spur a demonstration demanding her resignation, which in turn yielded an iconic image of an affluent white St. Louis couple brandishing firearms at the peaceful demonstrators marching past their downtown mansion. In the long-standing American tradition of evasion and violent eruption around the foundational wounds of race, the image of black demands for justice and accountability once more had seamlessly been translated into the charged register of white existential rage. And that, in turn, produced heightened black vulnerability, in a fraught dynamic Douglass mapped out in striking depth a century and a half ago.

The legacy stretching alongside that of Douglass’s image is, of course, his singular literary voice. Douglass’s three autobiographies resound with the sort of moral indignation and impatience with the folklores and cant of established powers that we associate with the prophets of the Hebrew Bible. In addition to his courage and ferocious intellect, his candor sears through every sentence. At no point in his long, public career did he suffer fools gladly. He “rejected empty politeness,” as his recent biographer David W. Blight put it. Benjamin Quarles, an African American and author of a landmark earlier study of Douglass’s life, noted that his subject, shaped by the bludgeoning invective of his mentors, “developed no sense of the precise shadings of the nouns and adjectives he used in reprobating his opponents.” Maybe. I like to think of Douglass as fully aware of the properties of shade-throwing—that he was a “firespitter,” to borrow a phrase from the poet Jayne Cortez, steeped in thunder and lyricism.