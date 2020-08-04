Hugh Hewitt Has Always Been a Hack

Hewitt makes a big fuss about being an egghead. He is fond of turning his radio show into a combination of an impromptu pub quiz and history lecture, quizzing his guests about subjects like the War on Terror and Alger Hiss, a particular obsession. (Hewitt claims that a thorough knowledge of the Hiss case is required to bloviate, as he does, about politics.) His website contains a page pointing his readers to the books that make up the “necessary bookshelf,” which includes tomes by Lawrence Wright, Dexter Filkins, and James M. McPherson, a number of works about the dangers of Islam, and several thrillers. His pamphlet-length Trump primer, The Fourth Way, contained three epigraphs and four appendixes, including the preamble to the Constitution and the Homestead Act of 1862.



“It is hard work to read widely and broadly, and on both sides of the political aisle. Time consuming. Not very fun actually. But necessary. If you intend to be taken seriously. More importantly, if you intend the country to endure,” he wrote in a blog post explaining why it was important to “embarrass journalists” who didn’t read as widely as he did. As conservative media turned more rabid and dogmatic, Hewitt continued to engage with mainstream media, which ate up his Henry Higgins act. Here was a Republican you could really talk to, who didn’t always seem to be playing to the party’s flag-waving, immigrant-hating base. Conservative media might be filled with demagogues and dimwits, but here was an intellectual. He even wore glasses.



As an interviewer, he could be a jerk (again, he loves to surprise guests with quizzes to show he’s smarter) but was generally good-humored. This was mistaken for being genuine, and it helped in his rise. As conservative media went off the rails, Hewitt was embraced as a kind of third way. Some saw through the act: Writing in The New Yorker in 2005, Nicholas Lehmann observed that Hewitt was reflexively, unthinkingly conservative, refusing to even entertain liberal arguments. But Hewitt continued to flourish, becoming a regular on MSNBC, where he briefly hosted his own half-hour show and Meet The Press.



Hewitt might have a twinkle in his eye and a taste for fine wine, but he was never anything other than a bog-standard Republican. He has bona fides, having worked for Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, but only consistently believes in conservative judges, deregulation, and increasing military spending. The rest of it doesn’t really matter: He’s a team player and will root for whatever it is Republicans are doing, as has been the case during every GOP administration for the last 40 years. During the Obama administration, he turned Benghazi and the IRS scandal into issues of Watergate-like importance.



Many have seen Hewitt’s dismissal of far more serious Trump scandals as proof of hypocrisy. Others have wondered why Hewitt was giving Trump a pass for being a moron of world-historical proportions. But the same could be said of Hewitt’s treatment of George W. Bush. It is, to some extent, understandable that people are only starting to notice that now: Trump is so incompetent and deranged that Hewitt’s schtick of normalizing pathological Republican behavior has finally come into focus. Still, the media is just as desperate today for a Republican who can pass as reasonable and can say the most outlandish partisan claptrap on cable without raving or barking. In six months, in all likelihood he’ll be on Meet the Press talking with Chuck Todd about the constitutional crises gripping the Biden administration.

