Tom DeLonge’s Warped UFO Tour

Luis Elizondo wanted me to believe. I’d spent the past few hours nursing Diet Cokes at the Chart House bar north of San Diego while Elizondo, a retired Army counterintelligence special agent and former head of the Pentagon’s UFO program, drank beers and told me war stories. It had been about half a year since Elizondo went on CNN in primetime and declared: “There is very compelling evidence that we”—meaning sentient earthlings—“may not be alone.” In that appearance, as he spoke to anchor Erin Burnett, his face floated beside grainy looped videos from two Navy F/A-18 fighter jets’ infrared cameras, tracking an “unidentified aerial phenomenon”–typical, Elizondo said, of the craft studied by the military’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, “things that don’t have any obvious flight surfaces and obvious means of propulsion … seemingly defying the laws of aerodynamics.”



The video was already more than a decade old when it had come to light that week in a New York Times story, but in a golden age of magical and conspiratorial thinking, it spurred a string of revelations about the United States government’s possible evidence that our planet has been visited by beings from elsewhere in the universe. The following year, 2018, another Navy UFO video came to light, spurring Christopher Mellon—a former high-ranking Pentagon official in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations as well as an heir to that Mellon fortune—to call for more U.S. government research and transparency around UFO encounters and their “national security implications.” (Close encounters persisted in the military, Mellon insisted, “but nobody wants to be ‘the alien guy’ in the national security bureaucracy; nobody wants to be ridiculed or sidelined for drawing attention to the issue.”)

By 2019—“one of the biggest years” for aliens “in our modern era,” according to New York magazine—UFO sightings in North America were estimated to have doubled over the previous year to nearly 6,000. The national coverage of alien speculation culminated in last September’s viral (and unsuccessful) “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” movement to breach the U.S. government’s secret desert testing site, where believers say the feds stash their evidence of little green men and flying saucers. By the time the coronavirus racked the country this spring, Congress began demanding information on what the bureaucracy knows about extraterrestrial life and technology. Florida Senator Marco Rubio told The New York Times he needed to be sure the Navy videos didn’t show some superior Russian or Chinese technology; retired Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, whose native Nevada includes Area 51, told the paper he knew of reports “that there were actual [alien UFO] materials that the government and the private sector had in their possession.”

Behind all these revelations, all of this renewed popular interest and government declassification, there was one primary mover: To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a for-profit company advised by Mellon, employing Elizondo, and run by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom DeLonge, who was better known as the lead singer of the pop-punk band Blink-182 until the group’s conscious uncoupling in 2015.



I’d always been interested in UFOs, and I had an appointment the following day to meet with DeLonge and Steve Justice, To The Stars’s new chief operating officer, who’d spent three decades running research into advanced aeronautical systems at Lockheed Martin’s notoriously secretive Skunk Works. But first, I’d connected with Elizondo through a mutual friend, hoping to loosen his tongue with drink. “Lue,” as his friends called him, acted like we’d known each other for years. An old intelligence officer trick, no doubt. At the bar, he’d shown me documents on his tablet and told me stories about senior Pentagon officials that sounded … well, here, you decide.