Can Platform Vaccines Really Save Us?

“I think that platform technologies are the way to go,” Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, told me. The reason why vaccines from Moderna, Oxford, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and others “are all sort of winning the race is because they were able to start designing these vaccines, because they had these platforms ready to go as soon as they got the sequence on January 10,” she said. “They didn’t have to wait for somebody to isolate the virus, they didn’t have to wait to grow it up, they didn’t have to try to attenuate it.”

“They were able to just take that sequence, pop it into their platform and get started making the vaccine, and start researching it,” Rasmussen said. She called platforms “the wave of the future in terms of our being able to rapidly start scaling up and manufacturing and testing vaccines.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has compared platforms to the chassis of a car. “You could build a chassis for the vaccine, and you would have it on the shelf,” Fauci said in 2016. “Then all you would need to do is insert the gene of the protein you want to express and make a gazillion doses and send it out.”

Once biotechnology companies and researchers develop the platform, it can be adapted across several different virus families. The platform from Oxford and AstraZeneca, for instance, is based on an engineered chimpanzee adenovirus, a type of respiratory virus, now being customized for SARS-CoV-2. Other companies use RNA and DNA platforms.

“We keep trying to develop a vaccine for one thing—usually the last [big virus]—and it’s a waste of time,” Fauci said. “Every time we get hit, it is always something we didn’t expect. So, instead of predetermining what it is you’re going to prepare for, make universal platforms.”

But there are some obstacles these platforms need to clear. First of all: They need to work. “The challenges are basically that you have to develop the platforms, right? And they have to be good,” CEPI’s Dr. Nicole Lurie told me.

So far in the platform class of vaccines, only Merck’s Ebola vaccine and Sanofi’s dengue vaccine have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Johnson & Johnson’s Ebola vaccine is in use. But most platforms “are not yet licenced with no proof of long-term efficacy and reactogenicity,” Dr. Vipul Chowdhary, an analyst at the thinktank Policy Cures Research, told me. It can also be difficult to administer some of the platform vaccines, especially those based on DNA, Chowdhary said. Traditional vaccines are often less complicated and proven to be effective, so they still play a role in vaccine development, he said.

It’s in the specific context of a pandemic like the current one, Chowdhary said, where platform vaccines theoretically have the competitive edge. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, agreed. “They may be one of the solutions to emerging infectious disease vaccines, which have been one of the hardest tasks to solve when it comes to pandemic preparedness,” he told me. “Moving away from ‘one bug, one drug’—‘one bug, one vaccine,’ basically—you’re saying you have one platform or one technology that can be adapted to many different types of approaches,” he said. That platform could be used for anything, even outside of infectious diseases, like Moderna’s work on cancer-related vaccines.