Can Platform Vaccines Really Save Us?

Safety is one of these experts’ foremost concerns when it comes to new vaccines’ potential to fight the Covid-19 pandemic—safety and politics. If a vaccine works safely in the short-term, Rasmussen said, it will likely be distributed while long-term trials are still underway. “If there are indications that any of these vaccines are at least 50 percent protective, then they’ll probably approve it and probably continue following the people in the trial so that they’re gathering that durability data at the same time as people are starting to get vaccinated,” she said. But there could be longer-term side effects that haven’t yet been observed, especially if they only occur in a small group of people. That being said, the trials have been designed to make sure the vaccines work with limited side effects before they are administered to larger groups of people, as long as the trials are allowed to continue without interference. “What I’m very concerned about is that there will be political pressure to approve a vaccine prior to having that type of safety and efficacy data,” Rasmussen said. Last week, for example, President Trump said he was “optimistic” that a vaccine would materialize by Election Day—something experts think is impossible given where trials stand at present.

A compressed timeline could obscure a vaccine’s side effects, or it could obscure the fact that a given vaccine simply doesn’t work—leading those who were immunized to believe they’re protected when they’re not. If that happens, Rasmussen said, “That’s going to really erode people’s trust in the entire process. And then we’re going to be in really bad shape…. If people don’t trust the process, if you don’t trust the vaccines, more and more people are not going to get the vaccines, and then we will really have no hope of ever being without the coronavirus circulating among us.”

We got lucky in 2009 with the swine flu pandemic. Rules and procedures were already in place for creating an updated flu vaccine quickly; vaccines for completely new viruses can take a decade or more to create and move through the approval process. The 2009 outbreak also wasn’t as deadly as feared, so those who contracted the flu before the vaccine was ready did relatively well.