Is the Media About to Screw Up Coverage of Biden’s Vice Presidential Pick?

All of this is partly why Trump and his campaign are eager to turn their attention to the Democratic nominee for vice president. Stories about Representative Karen Bass’s trips to Cuba as a young woman and praise for the Church of Scientology already appear to have damaged her standing with the Biden camp. Republicans are dusting off the Benghazi playbook they’ve used to turn tremors into major political earthquakes. The press has been a key ally for the GOP in amplifying these fake scandals. They have been treated as seriously as Trump’s shady finances, lengthy history of sexual misconduct, and demagoguery. In 2020, there is a danger that the media is about to get it wrong again—this time about Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick.



If Biden chooses former national security adviser Susan Rice as his running mate, Benghazi will be dredged up by the Republicans. That scandal originated with Rice’s appearances on several Sunday shows in 2012, shortly after the United States consulate in Libya was attacked by terrorists. Standing in for then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rice repeated the best intelligence she had at the time: that the attack on the embassy began as a protest against a video of an American pastor burning a Quran, then spiraled out of control. That intelligence was wrong—as initial intelligence often is. But Republicans held Rice’s statements up as evidence of a cover-up, launching a nakedly partisan investigation that jammed up their political rivals, particularly Clinton, for years.



Republicans spent millions of dollars investigating the Benghazi scandal, culminating in a report that cleared Clinton of blame. Despite its nakedly partisan intent, the Benghazi investigation was treated respectfully by the media, which covered all its twists and turns. Roughly the same dynamic played out in the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server: A minor story became a damaging months-long saga in large part because it was covered as front-page news.

